Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds, Top Candidate?
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter is pursuing an NFL career playing both wide receiver and cornerback. While the overwhelming debate has been if the former Colorado Buffaloes star can play two positions, it is important to note how much he can open up the Jaguars offense.
Hunter was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars traded up to select him, and though he is on track to play both positions, Hunter has the chance to be one of the top offensive rookies in the league.
Offensive Rookie of the Year?
Hunter is in the rare position where he could win the Rookie of the Year award for either offense, defense, or potentially both. NFL.com’s Dan Parr ranked the top-10 Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates ahead of training camp. Despite not knowing which position Hunter will play the most, the former Colorado player is ranked as the one to beat at No. 1.
“The ceiling is too high for me to play it safe here. Hunter is about to embark on a journey we have not seen any other player in the modern era successfully navigate, and if he comes anywhere close to pulling it off, I have a hard time imagining award voters won’t reward him,” Parr wrote.
The Jaguars finished the 2024 NFL season with a 4-13 overall record. To turn things around, the franchise hired general manager James Gladstone and coach Liam Coen. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is returning to the team, as is wide receiver Briam Thomas Jr. Hunter was then drafted to help turn the team around.
The two biggest challenges for Hunter to win the award will be how his snaps are divided between offense and defense, and Lawrence’s consistency in passing the ball.
“I’m trusting Liam Coen to help Lawrence be the best version of himself, like Coen did for Baker Mayfield last year. If that happens, there will be plenty of production to go around, allowing both Thomas and Hunter to thrive,” Parr wrote.
Hunter has +900 odds to win the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award on FanDuel Sportsbook. Eight of the last 10 winners were first-round picks, but only one was the No. 1 overall pick, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
Hunter Preparing For Rookie Season
While the focus has been on Hunter being a two-position player, as a wide receiver, the former Colorado player has seen much success. In 2024, Hunter led the Buffaloes with 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged 13.1 yards per catch and finished the season with 96 receptions. Hunter is a talented athlete, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, and is continuing to grow as a player.
During rookie minicamp, Hunter was seen stumbling on a couple of reps as a receiver. By the time veterans reported to minicamp and OTAs, the team had already helped Hunter hone his skills, as he showed much improvement. He has impressed his teammates with his hard work and high stamina ahead of the season.
Before reporting to training camp, Hunter teamed up with Lawrence and Thomas for a workout. Lawrence and Hunter ran through passing routes together, boosting the chemistry on the offense. After a tough 2024 season for the franchise, Hunter has the chance to help open up the offense and keep the Jaguars competitive in the AFC South.
The Jaguars will kick off the 2025 season on Sept. 7 against the Carolina Panthers.
