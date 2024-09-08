Coach Prime and Buffs dealing with multiple injuries prior to Colorado State
The Colorado Buffaloes are trying to regather after a 28-10 loss to Nebraska on Saturday night. They’ll look ahead to the latest installment of the Rocky Mountain Showdown with Colorado State, but could be without a few key starters.
Shilo Sanders suffered a forearm injury that caused him to be sidelined late in the first quarter. The Buffs defensive back spent most of the offseason sidelined with a shoulder injury and will have to go through the rehab process once again. Colorado’s defense allowed the Huskers offense to score 28 points without Sanders in the secondary, pushing the game out of reach with the Buffs offense unable to move the ball.
Shedeur Sanders took a shot to the head before throwing a touchdown pass to LaJohntay Wester around the 8:40 mark of the fourth quarter. He tried to continue but was taken out of the game and sent to the locker room to be evaluated.
Deion Sanders provided a status update for his sons after the 18-point loss in Lincoln. He wasn’t confident that Shilo would be available for the in-state rivalry. However, he seemed more optimistic Shedeur would be cleared to play going forward.
Coach Prime also said Chidozie Nwankwo was dealing with a non-serious AC joint issue. The Buffs defensive lineman left the game in the fourth quarter with his left arm in a sling. Isaiah Hardge suffered a foot injury on a special teams play in the game His status is unknown at the moment.
Colorado prepares for another intense Rocky Mountain Showdown rivalry game with CSU in Fort Collins on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET/ TV: CBS).