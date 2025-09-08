Colorado Buffaloes' Unheralded Defender Gets Emotional About Impact Performance
Colorado Buffaloes safety Ben Finneseth forced a fumble during Saturday's win over Delaware, and his three-tackle performance is potentially the beginning of an increased role for Finneseth when it comes to Colorado's defensive backfield.
Finneseth forced a fumble on a 67-yard pass play from Delaware, but the Buffs safety's effort nullified the explosive play and returned the ball to Colorado. He suffered a season-ending injury during the 2023 season, but in 2024 Finneseth played the fourth-most special teams snaps for the Buffaloes.
What Ben Finneseth Said After Impact Performance
After the win, Yahoo Sports' Nikki Edwards asked Finneseth about what it means to have an increased role on Colorado's defense:
"I had to look int he mirror the other day, and I just started tearing up because it really is a dream come true for me. . . It's a special moment. Just something I dreamed of for a long time and getting to show you guys what I'm capable of and getting to do it for the guys next to me, it's super cool," said Finneseth.
Buffaloes Secondary in 2025
Colorado's safety room is headlined by Tawfiq Byard and Carter Stoutmire, but Finneseth has potentially carved himself a role into the Buffaloes' defensive back rotation. Meanwhile, the cornerback position is seemingly locked down by DJ McKinney and Preston Hodge.
However, Finneseth has provided some valuable depth while also playing a role on special teams. He waited for his opportunity, and he capitalized with a forced fumble in the second half against Delaware.
Will Finneseth continue to see the field as Colorado begins playing Big 12 opponents?
MORE: Three Key Takeaways From the Colorado Buffaloes' Statement Win Over Delaware
MORE: Quarterback Julian Lewis Makes History But Underwhelms In First Colorado Buffaloes Drives
MORE: How No Rookie Reps Could Shape Colorado Star Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Future
MORE: Deion Sanders Reacts To Ryan Staub's Breakout Game, Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Situation
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Ryan Staub Turns Heads in Win Over Delaware
Colorado's Team Full of Dreams
Finneseth is from Durango, Colorado, to put some of his dreams of playing for the Buffaloes into perspective. He's not the only player who is seeing his dream unfold in front of him as Colorado finds a way to navigate the 2025 season.
Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub got an opportunity to prove himself against Delaware, and he sure took advantage of the moment. Staub stole the show on Saturday, and many expect Colorado coach Deion Sanders to name Staub the starter for the Buffaloes' game against Houston on Friday.
"I had a dream, and I saw something, and I just wanted to chase it. I love being here, I love playing for 'Coach Prime,' and man I’m just so blessed I got the opportunity. All I needed was that opportunity, and we got more work to do," Staub said in his postgame interview with FOX Sports' Alexa Landestoy.
Up Next
After defeating Delaware, the Buffaloes will take on the Houston Cougars on the road on Friday Sept. 12, with kickoff scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT.