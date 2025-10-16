Colorado's Ben Finneseth Gives Hilarious Impression of Deion Sanders at Practice
Colorado Buffaloes safety Ben Finneseth got in the Halloween spirit at practice. As the second half of October gets underway, Finneseth pulled out a costume that made him look like his coach, Deion Sanders.
Ben Finneseth Wears “Coach Prime” Costume
Ben Finneseth showed up at Buffaloes practice looking like “Coach Prime.” He was wearing a cowboy hat with overalls, over a Prime hoodie and of course, with sunglasses on. Players and coaches both got a kick out of it.
“White prime baby,” Finneseth and a Buffaloes coach remarked to each other.
Finneseth even gave the team a speech before they get ready to enjoy their bye week.
“Everybody be smart over the break. Don’t do nothing stupid over the break,” Finneseth said.
Take a look at the video below.
Finneseth is in his senior year with the Buffaloes. In 2025, he has racked up 20 total tackles and one forced fumble. He is the fifth leading tackler in the Buffaloes secondary.
MORE: Four-Star Preston Ashley Gives Big Colorado Recruiting Update
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Receive Unfavorable Kickoff Time For Matchup at Utah
MORE: Shilo Sanders Pulls Off Hilarious Shedeur Sanders Prank at Cleveland Browns Game
Colorado Trying to Find Footing in 2025
It’s been a tough season for the Buffaloes so far. They are 3-4 overall with a 1-3 record in Big 12 conference play. This is coming off of a nine-win season in 2024 that resulted in a berth in the Alamo Bowl. The Buffaloes have struggled so far to replace their top weapons.
Star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman trophy winning cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter from the 2023 and 2024 team's were each selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
In Colorado’s most recent game, they picked up their first Big 12 win over the season against the Iowa State Cyclones. The Folsom Field crowd went crazy and stormed the field after the victory. Colorado's only other two wins this season were over the Delaware Blue Hens and Wyoming Cowboys, making Iowa State by far their best win of the season.
Quarterback Kaidon Salter has had his ups and down, but he showed why Colorado wanted him in the trasnfer portal against the Cyclones. Salter went 16/25 passing for two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding another 57 yards rushing.
Salter began the year as the Colorado starting quarterback but was benched after week two. It took only one game without Salter for him to be named the starting quarterback again after Ryan Staub's start against the Houston Cougars.
The Buffaloes will not be in action this upcoming week as they will be on their bye week. The next game on the schedule is on Saturday, Oct. 25 on the road against the Utah Utes. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ESPN.
Utah is a difficult place to play and the Buffaloes have yet to win a road game so far this season. They hope to change that after their bye week concludes.