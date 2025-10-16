Buffs Beat

Colorado's Ben Finneseth Gives Hilarious Impression of Deion Sanders at Practice

Colorado Buffaloes safety Ben Finneseth stole the show at practice. Finneseth showed up in the Halloween spirit and was dressed just like his coach, Deion Sanders. "Coach Prime" and the team looked like they were big fans of it.

Cory Pappas


Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Colorado Buffaloes safety Ben Finneseth got in the Halloween spirit at practice. As the second half of October gets underway, Finneseth pulled out a costume that made him look like his coach, Deion Sanders.

Ben Finneseth Wears “Coach Prime” Costume

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ben Finneseth showed up at Buffaloes practice looking like “Coach Prime.” He was wearing a cowboy hat with overalls, over a Prime hoodie and of course, with sunglasses on. Players and coaches both got a kick out of it. 

“White prime baby,” Finneseth and a Buffaloes coach remarked to each other. 

Finneseth even gave the team a speech before they get ready to enjoy their bye week.

“Everybody be smart over the break. Don’t do nothing stupid over the break,” Finneseth said. 

Take a look at the video below. 

Finneseth is in his senior year with the Buffaloes. In 2025, he has racked up 20 total tackles and one forced fumble. He is the fifth leading tackler in the Buffaloes secondary. 

Colorado Trying to Find Footing in 2025

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It’s been a tough season for the Buffaloes so far. They are 3-4 overall with a 1-3 record in Big 12 conference play. This is coming off of a nine-win season in 2024 that resulted in a berth in the Alamo Bowl. The Buffaloes have struggled so far to replace their top weapons. 

Star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman trophy winning cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter from the 2023 and 2024 team's were each selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

In Colorado’s most recent game, they picked up their first Big 12 win over the season against the Iowa State Cyclones. The Folsom Field crowd went crazy and stormed the field after the victory. Colorado's only other two wins this season were over the Delaware Blue Hens and Wyoming Cowboys, making Iowa State by far their best win of the season.

Quarterback Kaidon Salter has had his ups and down, but he showed why Colorado wanted him in the trasnfer portal against the Cyclones. Salter went 16/25 passing for two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding another 57 yards rushing.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) passes the ball in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Salter began the year as the Colorado starting quarterback but was benched after week two. It took only one game without Salter for him to be named the starting quarterback again after Ryan Staub's start against the Houston Cougars.

The Buffaloes will not be in action this upcoming week as they will be on their bye week. The next game on the schedule is on Saturday, Oct. 25 on the road against the Utah Utes. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Utah is a difficult place to play and the Buffaloes have yet to win a road game so far this season. They hope to change that after their bye week concludes.

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

