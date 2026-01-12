Texas Longhorns Transfer Receiver DeAndre Moore Eyes New Team
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and the staff are working hard to put together a team for 2026. Although the program has lost several of its starters through the transfer portal, the team is bringing in elite talent.
Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. is one of the top players in the transfer portal, and the Buffaloes are making a strong push for him. According to On3's Steve Wiltfong, the Kentucky Wildcats are also targeting the wide receiver, but the Buffaloes are the frontrunners.
Why DeAndre Moore Jr. Would Immediately Elevate Colorado’s Offense
The Colorado Buffaloes have several returning players, including wide receivers Joseph Williams, who was second on the team in receiving yards, and Hykeem Williams, who has high potential heading into his senior season.
Even with the key returners, Moore is a player who can step right in and elevate the offense with his talent. He has spent the past three seasons with the Texas Longhorns, improving each year.
Moore has seen time on both the offense and special teams. In 2025, the Longhorns’ passing game took some time to gain momentum. Even with the team's step back on offense, Moore racked up 38 receptions for 532 yards and four touchdowns.
His most notable game of the season was against Arkansas, where he caught three receptions for 74 yards and three touchdowns.
Moore is one of the top prospects in the transfer portal. According to On3’s rating, he is a four-star player, the No. 43 player in the portal, and the No. 10 wide receiver. Given his experience, he could become a dominant playmaker for the Buffaloes’ offense.
The Kentucky Wildcats are the other team making a push for Moore, and according to On3, the Ole Miss Rebels are also targeting him. Kentucky is an enticing program with new head coach Will Stein, but the Buffaloes have immense momentum in the transfer portal and could pick up the elite receiver.
Colorado Buffaloes Improving Its Offense
Despite losing key players such as Miller, the Buffaloes are working hard in the transfer portal to improve their roster. The team has added 30 players through the portal, including four wide receivers so far, looking to add another with Moore.
In addition to the new players through the portal, the Buffaloes hired offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Marion is joining the program with much excitement, most known for his “Go-Go” offense. He is expected to add much-needed explosiveness to the offense, and with returning quarterback Julian Lewis, the Buffaloes can take a big step forward in 2026.
Lewis joined the program as a four-star recruit from the 2025 class. He came in with high expectations and spent the season developing before fully taking over the team. Lewis made just four game appearances, including two starts, and while there is room to grow, he made big plays that give a glimpse at his high potential.
If the Buffaloes can land Moore through the portal, Colorado’s offense can reach a new level and become a tough team to face in the Big 12.
