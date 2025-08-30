Colorado Buffaloes' Defense Jumping On Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' Miscues
BOULDER — While the Colorado Buffaloes' defense hasn't started hot in structure to start the 2025 season, it's thrived on chaos.
Coach Deion Sanders' defense forced three turnovers on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' first three drives of Friday night. It gave up 182 rushing yards to a dynamic rushing attack, but bright spots were evident.
While Colorado trails 13-10 heading into the second half, its playmaking has taken pressure off a sluggish offense thus far.
Deion Sanders' Defense Making Plays
The first came via a muffed handoff on Georgia Tech's second play from scrimmage, as quarterback Haynes King looked affected by early-game rains. UTSA Roadrunners transfer linebacker Martavius French leapt on the loose ball to set the Buffs up in prime scoring position.
Colorado promptly made due on the mistake, scoring its first touchdown of the season on an eight-yard strike by Kaidon Salter to running back DeKalon Taylor.
That score put the Buffaloes up 7-0 just two minutes in, and it looked to be more after a high snap from Yellow Jackets center Harrison Moore resulted in a second straight recovery by French.
In the first quarter, French tied the Colorado program record for fumble recoveries in a game.
MORE: Deion Sanders Hints at Son Shilo’s Next Move After NFL Release
MORE: How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Georgia Tech: Preview, Odds, Upset Looms?
MORE: Deion Sanders Lays Out Plan For 5-Star Quarterback Julian Lewis
MORE: Georgia Tech Player's Bulletin Board Material To Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Dre'lon Miller Reacts to Kaidon Salter Winning Colorado Buffaloes' Starting Quarterback Job
Buffs Force Rare Haynes King Misfire
After a punt and seemingly feeble rush defense, the Buffs came up big once again with a DJ McKinney interception. Colorado forced King to remain in the pocket, not a strength of the veteran signal caller.
McKinney slid down for a massive takeaway in the Buffs' own territory, likely keeping points off the board for Georgia Tech. McKinney was a bright spot on an otherwise iffy defensive effort by Colorado when the Yellow Jackets weren't beating themselves.
While it didn't result in points for Colorado, it was a massive play that sent Folsom Field further into its opening-day frenzy.
Colorado Bends, But Doesn't Break
Late in the first quarter, Georgia Tech looked poised to break through for a massive response. But after the period ended, Colorado's defense got a chance to adjust after allowing the Jackets to their 10 and made a crucial stand.
French came through again with pressure on King, resulting in an incomplete pass that was further hampered by a Georgia Tech holding. Alabama Crimson Tide transfer Jeheim Oatis swatted a pass down on the next play, and the Yellow Jackets elected to take their medicine with a run, then field goal to make it 7-3.
On Georgia Tech's final drive of the first half while driving, linebacker Reginald Hughes decked wide receiver Eric Rivers and forced a final timeout with 25 seconds left.
The hit once again forced the Jackets to settle for a field goal.
Colorado's offense must shape up for the second half, but strong defense when it matters has kept the Buffs close behind.