Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Added To CFL Negotiation List: Impact On NFL Career?
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Colorado Buffaloes player is competing for a starting position with three other quarterbacks.
On Wednesday, the CFL released the list of players on the Negotiation List for the nine teams in the league. This means if a player wants to pursue playing in Canada, the team that selected them would get their exclusive negotiation rights.
It was revealed that Sanders is on the list for the Toronto Argonauts. While this does not mean that Sanders will play football in Canada, it does show teams do have an interest in him if the rookie were to want to explore that option.
The 2025 quarterback position is unpredictable for the Cleveland Browns. The projected starter for the team is veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. Flacco is a Super Bowl champion and played with the Browns in 2023. There is also quarterback Kenny Pickett, who the Browns traded for in the offseason. Pickett has had a rough start to his career, but he spent a season with the Eagles, who won the Super Bowl last season.
In addition to Sanders, the team drafted former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round. There is also a chance veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson could return this season as he is recovering from an injury, though his timetable is still uncertain. With there being many quarterbacks, anything can happen with Sanders.
If Sanders does get beat out on the roster, there he has a place to play in the CFL to continue to develop, but it is more likely he continues to chase a spot in the NFL this season. The former Buffaloes player is an accurate passer and is working hard to stay on the roster. He is taking advantage of the opportunity to work with the veterans in the quarterback room.
"My goal is to be the best teammate and to be as polished as I can be in every aspect," Sanders said following the Browns' first mandatory minicamp practice, per the team's livestream. "I view things as I got time. I got time to be able to grow and mature and be able to understand the ins and outs of the defenses and be able to get the good insight from the vets in the room. I look at it as a plus. I got time to really be able to have a great understanding."
With the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders demonstrated that he is a talented quarterback. Despite being a fifth-round selection, there was a belief he would go in the first round based on his accuracy throwing the ball.
In 2024, Sanders finished the season with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. He only threw 10 interceptions and finished the year with a 74.0 completion percentage. While there is still room to grow, Sanders has a high ceiling.
In 2023, the Browns had five different starters at quarterback, and in 2024, the team had four. Even if Flacco does start week one as expected, there is just as much of a chance that Sanders will start a game this season. The next step for the rookie quarterback is training camp, where he will continue to compete for a roster spot.
The Cleveland Browns will kick off the 2025 season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7.