Why Mark Ingram Calls 2025 A 'Credibility Year' For Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders are entering a critical season after losing several players. The team will be without its former starting quarterback and reigning Heisman winner. Sanders will be facing a tough test on how well he can coach a new-look offense.
Coaching during a season with several new starters is tough, but Sanders recently signed a contract extension and has to prove he is worth the money. On a recent episode of "The Triple Option" podcast, former NFL running back Mark Ingram argued that 2025 is a pivotal year for Sanders.
“This is a credibility year for Deion’s coaching,” Ingram said. “You lose Travis (Hunter), Shedeur (Sanders), and now it ain’t about flashing it. It’s about coaching, it’s about leadership, it’s about teaching, it’s about adjusting.
“Like I said, they have those coaches. And I’ve got faith in them, but you know what I mean, it’s not about Instagram clips, it’s not about celebrity power. It’s about can you get this team looking like a football team?”
When Colorado hired Sanders ahead of the 2023 season, the attention of the college football world was centered on Boulder. Colorado games began selling out, and it was gaining national attention. With losing the hype factor between Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Hunter, a cornerback/wide receiver drafted No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, the new product on the field must perform.
“That’s going to be through coaching. It’s not going to be through star power. It’s going to be through building the chemistry. And I have faith in Deion, I have faith in this coaching staff he’s assembled. I think they’re going to do it, man. So I’m looking forward to watching them,” Ingram said.
MORE: Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes With Toughest Schedule In College Football?
MORE: Deion Sanders Battling Health Issues, Thankful For 'Son' Visit While Away From Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Flip 4-Star Cornerback Recruit As Deion Sanders Finds Momentum
Deion Sanders has proven he can turn a football program around, as Colorado was a one-win team before he began coaching the program. Each season under Sanders has gotten progressively better, and last year the Buffaloes put up a true fight in the Big 12. The Buffaloes finished tied for first in the regular season standings, going 7-2 in the Big 12 and 9-4 overall.
The Colorado Buffaloes had a strong defense in 2024, which could translate to the 2025 squad. Though the team lost Hunter, there is depth in the secondary. Cornerback DJ McKinney could have a big season and possibly be a player to watch as a 2026 NFL Draft prospect. He could be one of the top cornerbacks in college football, putting the Buffaloes' defense in a strong position to win games.
The offense is where there will be the most changes. Liberty transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter is the projected starter, but former four-star recruit Julian Lewis could see game action as well. Both are new to the program this season, which adds a learning curve and requires time for adjustment.
Returning wide receiver Omarion Miller had 10 receptions for 216 yards before suffering a season-ending injury last year. Fellow receiver Drelon Miller is also someone to watch after having 32 receptions for 277 yards as a true freshman.
The Buffaloes still have a strong roster, but it will be up to "Coach Prime" and his staff to turn the group into a top football team. The coaching staff features former NFL players who understand what has to happen for teams to come together.
The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off their 2025 season on Aug. 29 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.