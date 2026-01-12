Colorado Buffaloes Leading For Elite SEC Wide Receiver Transfer

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and the staff are working hard to put together a team for 2026. Although the program has lost several of its starters through the transfer portal, the team is bringing in elite talent.

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. is one of the top players in the transfer portal, and the Buffaloes are making a strong push for him. According to On3's Steve Wiltfong, the Kentucky Wildcats are also targeting the wide receiver, but the Buffaloes are the frontrunners.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why DeAndre Moore Jr. Would Immediately Elevate Colorado’s Offense

The Colorado Buffaloes have several returning players, including wide receivers Joseph Williams, who was second on the team in receiving yards, and Hykeem Williams, who has high potential heading into his senior season.

Even with the key returners, Moore is a player who can step right in and elevate the offense with his talent. He has spent the past three seasons with the Texas Longhorns, improving each year.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Malik Agbo (80) celebrates with wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) after defeating the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Moore has seen time on both the offense and special teams. In 2025, the Longhorns’ passing game took some time to gain momentum. Even with the team's step back on offense, Moore racked up 38 receptions for 532 yards and four touchdowns.

His most notable game of the season was against Arkansas, where he caught three receptions for 74 yards and three touchdowns.

Moore is one of the top prospects in the transfer portal. According to On3’s rating, he is a four-star player, the No. 43 player in the portal, and the No. 10 wide receiver. Given his experience, he could become a dominant playmaker for the Buffaloes’ offense.

MORE: Questions Surrounding DJ McKinney’s Transfer Portal Decision

MORE: Most Underrated Transfer Portal Addition For Colorado, Deion Sanders

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Land Elite Quarterback Recruit To Backup Julian Lewis

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

The Kentucky Wildcats are the other team making a push for Moore, and according to On3, the Ole Miss Rebels are also targeting him. Kentucky is an enticing program with new head coach Will Stein, but the Buffaloes have immense momentum in the transfer portal and could pick up the elite receiver.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes Improving Its Offense

Despite losing key players such as Miller, the Buffaloes are working hard in the transfer portal to improve their roster. The team has added 30 players through the portal, including four wide receivers so far, looking to add another with Moore.

In addition to the new players through the portal, the Buffaloes hired offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Marion is joining the program with much excitement, most known for his “Go-Go” offense. He is expected to add much-needed explosiveness to the offense, and with returning quarterback Julian Lewis, the Buffaloes can take a big step forward in 2026.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Lewis joined the program as a four-star recruit from the 2025 class. He came in with high expectations and spent the season developing before fully taking over the team. Lewis made just four game appearances, including two starts, and while there is room to grow, he made big plays that give a glimpse at his high potential.

If the Buffaloes can land Moore through the portal, Colorado’s offense can reach a new level and become a tough team to face in the Big 12.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES