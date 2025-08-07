Colorado Buffaloes Fall Camp Winners And Losers: Biggest Practice Takeaways So Far
As a natural result of fall camp competitions, a few winners and losers have emerged through the Colorado Buffaloes' first week-plus of preseason practices.
Certain players and position groups have thrived while other aspects of coach Deion Sanders' squad still present more questions than answers. Regardless, "Coach Prime" remains confident that the 2025 Buffs are a better overall team compared to last year despite losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter to the NFL.
Below are five winners/losers from Colorado's first stretch of fall camp:
Winner: Run Game
Colorado's run game still must show improvement on game day, but coaches and players have spoken highly of the Buffs' rushing attack early in fall camp. Expectations are quickly growing for a position group that includes Micah Welch, Dallan Hayden and incoming transfers DeKalon Taylor (Incarnate Word) and Simeon Price (Coastal Carolina).
"This year, for sure, we're going to run the ball," Welch said last week. "From the summer and the spring, they just put it on us, making sure that we know where we at, know how to do it, and just being more focused on our assignments. I know for a fact that we're going to run the ball this year."
Loser: Position Battle Consequences
While position battles ultimately bring the best players to the top, certain standouts from last year may have to take a backseat to new faces. At right tackle, in particular, Tennessee Volunteers transfer Larry Johnson III has turned heads early in camp, potentially forcing 2024 starter Phillip Houston into a bench role.
Other returning Buffs who may lose playing time to incoming transfers include wide receivers Isaiah Hardge, Kam Mikell and Terrell Timmons Jr., tight end Sav'ell Smalls, linebacker Jeremiah Brown and offensive linemen Tyler Brown and Kareem Harden.
At the same time, more depth is certainly welcomed.
Winner: Offensive and Defensive Lines
Colorado's offensive line has taken a massive step forward this offseason following the transfer additions of Johnson, Andre Roye Jr. (Maryland), Zarian McGill (Louisiana Tech), Xavier Hill (Memphis), Zy Crisler (Illinois) and others. Returning left tackle Jordan Seaton is also expected to be one of the best offensive linemen in the country.
On the defensive side, the losses of BJ Green II and Taje McCoy sting, but Colorado's run defense has performed well in fall camp and the Buffs remain scary in the pass-rush department. Defensive ends Arden Walker, Quency Wiggins and Samuel Okunlola each have the potential to record double-digit sacks, and defensive tackles Amari McNeill and Anquin Barnes Jr. appear vastly improved.
Loser: Linebacker Uncertainty
Incoming transfers Reginald Hughes (Reginald Hughes) and Martavius French (UTSA) are arguably the most talented inside linebackers on Colorado's roster, but it's still somewhat unclear who will take charge in the room. Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston and linebackers coach Andre' Hart have both been tight-lipped about the position group since spring ball.
"We'll see where the cards fall," Livingston said of CU's linebacker room. "Training camp is about competition, and I think in life, when we're pushed to be our best, that's when we get the best results. I am excited for the room. I think there is a lot of ability in that room."
Winner: Julian "JuJu" Lewis
True freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis looks like a completely different quarterback compared to his somewhat shaky spring game performance. While Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter will still likely win the starting job, Lewis is making things a lot closer than expected with his poise in the pocket and pinpoint accuracy.
"Even though JuJu's a young guy, he plays like an older guy," Crisler said of Lewis. "He put in the film work, he does everything, as does Salter."