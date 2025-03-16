Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Pursuing For 4-Star Recruit Dorian Barney
The Colorado Buffaloes are heavily pursuing class of 2026 cornerback Dorian Barney. Barney spoke with Colorado coach Deion Sanders. His takeaway? Sanders needs him.
Barney Speaks On Coach Deion Sanders and Colorado
Dorian Barney spoke with Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders on a FaceTime.
“He doesn’t talk to a lot of recruits so if he’s talking to me he needs and wants me to come play for him,” Barney said.
Dorian Barney Player Profile
Dorian Barney is a 6-1, 180 pound cornerback out of Carrollton, Georgia. Barney is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 12 cornerback in the class of 2026 per 247Sports composite.
In addition to Colorado, some of the teams going after Barney are the Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, and Georgia Bulldogs. Barney has an upcoming visit scheduled with Florida State later this summer. Earlier this month he visited the Miami Hurricanes.
Barney was high school teammates with Colorado class of 2025 signee, quarterback Julian Lewis. Like Barney, Lewis is also rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports. He is ranked as the No. 10 quarterback in the class of 2025.
Colorado's Incoming Recruiting Classes
The Colorado Buffaloes have not yet got a commit in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. For 2025, Colorado has the No. 27 ranked recruiting class.
Colorado landed 13 class of 2025 players. This includes six four-star recruits; quarterback Julian Lewis, interior offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden, offensive tackle Carde Smith, edge rusher London Merrit, wide receiver Adrian Wilson, and wide receiver Quanell X Farrakhan Jr.
This may not sound like an elite class, but coach Deion Sanders has been good in the transfer portal and has addressed team weaknesses that way before. Colorado's two best players in 2023 and 2024 were both players that Sanders brought with him from Jackson State; quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.
Both Sanders and Hunter are projected as first round picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. In 2024, Sanders won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award while Hunter brought home the Heisman Trophy.
Colorado 2025 Transfers
The Colorado Buffaloes have 17 incoming transfers in the class of 2025. Their top incoming transfer is defensive lineman, Jehiem Otis. Otis is rated as a four-star transfer per 247Sports and has spent all three years of his collegiate career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He announced he would enter the transfer portal this offseason.
Another big addition in the portal for Colorado is quarterback Kaidon Salter. Salter is in line to be the starting quarterback in week one. He spent the first four years of his career with the Liberty Flames. Salter has big shoes to fill with the departure of Sheduer Sanders.