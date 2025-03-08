Colorado Buffaloes Football Schedule Update: Two Friday Games Added
The Colorado Buffaloes 2025 football schedule now consists of two Friday games, the Big 12 conference announced. Colorado’s games against Georgia Tech and Houston have been moved from Saturday to Friday in those respective weeks. This will be the fourth and fifth Friday games coach Deion Sanders has coached for Colorado.
Colorado Buffaloes Put In Two Friday Slots For 2025 Season
The Colorado Buffaloes matchups against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Houston Cougars have been moved from Saturday to Friday night. Colorado’s opening game against Georgia will now be played on Friday, August 29.
Additionally, the Buffaloes road game against on the road Houston Cougars has been moved from Saturday, September 13 to Friday, September 12.
Since Deion Sanders took over as coach of Colorado in 2023, they have played on Friday three times. The Buffaloes record in these games is 1-2, with a win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys and losses to the Stanford Cardinal and the Washington State Cougars.
How does the rest of the Buffaloes schedule shake out?
2025 Colorado Buffaloes Football Schedule
Friday, Aug. 29 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Saturday, Sep. 6 vs. Delaware Blue Hens
Friday, Sep. 12 at Houston Cougars
Saturday, Sep. 20 vs. Wyoming Cowboys
Saturday, Sep. 27 vs. BYU Cougars
Saturday, Oct. 4 at TCU Horned Frogs
Saturday, Oct. 11 vs. Iowa State Cyclones
Saturday, Oct. 18 BYE WEEK
Saturday, Oct. 25 at Utah Utes
Saturday, Nov. 1 vs. Arizona Wildcats
Saturday, Nov. 8 at West Virginia Mountaineers
Saturday, Nov. 15 BYE WEEK
Saturday, Nov. 22 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
Saturday, Nov. 29 at Kansas State Wildcats
MORE: What 5-Star Receiver Recruit Cederian Morgan Said About Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders
MORE: Deion Sanders Responds To 'Arrogant' Shedeur Sanders Report From NFL Combine
MORE: Stephen A. Smith Defends Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders After NFL Combine
Colorado Buffaloes 2025 Outlook
It will be a new look for the Colorado Buffaloes in the 2025 season in coach Deion Sanders third year at the helm. The Buffaloes projected starting quarterback this fall is Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter. Salter will be taking over under center for quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Sanders was the starting quarterback for Colorado in 2023 and 2024, throwing for 7,364 yards and 31 touchdowns in his 24 games. Sanders entered the 2025 NFL Draft and is projected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken off of the board.
Colorado will also be without 2024 Heisman trophy winner, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. Like Sanders, Hunter played at Colorado in 2023 and 2024 and is entering the 2025 NFL Draft. He is projected as an early first round pick.
It will be a major transition period, but Coach Sanders took over a 1-11 program in 2023 and turned them into a nine win team just two years later. If he could retool a program from the ground up that quickly, there is no reason to think he can't do it again with the infrastructure he has already installed. They are recruiting and hitting the portal well heading into 2025.