Colorado Buffaloes Football Schedule Update: Two Friday Games Added

The Colorado Buffaloes have had changes made to their 2025 schedule. Coach Deion Sanders' team will now be playing two games on Friday night; against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Houston Cougars.

Cory Pappas

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders leads his team on to the field against the Kansas Jayhawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders leads his team on to the field against the Kansas Jayhawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes 2025 football schedule now consists of two Friday games, the Big 12 conference announced. Colorado’s games against Georgia Tech and Houston have been moved from Saturday to Friday in those respective weeks. This will be the fourth and fifth Friday games coach Deion Sanders has coached for Colorado.

Colorado Buffaloes Put In Two Friday Slots For 2025 Season

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field before the game against
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes matchups against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Houston Cougars have been moved from Saturday to Friday night. Colorado’s opening game against Georgia will now be played on Friday, August 29.

Additionally, the Buffaloes road game against on the road Houston Cougars has been moved from Saturday, September 13 to Friday, September 12.

Since Deion Sanders took over as coach of Colorado in 2023, they have played on Friday three times. The Buffaloes record in these games is 1-2, with a win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys and losses to the Stanford Cardinal and the Washington State Cougars.

How does the rest of the Buffaloes schedule shake out?

2025 Colorado Buffaloes Football Schedule 

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sa
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greet on the field after the game at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Friday, Aug. 29 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Saturday, Sep. 6 vs. Delaware Blue Hens

Friday, Sep. 12 at Houston Cougars

Saturday, Sep. 20 vs. Wyoming Cowboys 

Saturday, Sep. 27 vs. BYU Cougars

Saturday, Oct. 4 at TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday, Oct. 11 vs. Iowa State Cyclones 

Saturday, Oct. 18 BYE WEEK

Saturday, Oct. 25 at Utah Utes

Saturday, Nov. 1 vs. Arizona Wildcats

Saturday, Nov. 8 at West Virginia Mountaineers

Saturday, Nov. 15 BYE WEEK

Saturday, Nov. 22 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Saturday, Nov. 29 at Kansas State Wildcats

Colorado Buffaloes 2025 Outlook  

Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown as Middle Tennessee cornerback Tyrell R
Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown as Middle Tennessee cornerback Tyrell Raby (29) tries to stop him during the Salute to Veterans & Armed Forces game at MTSU on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It will be a new look for the Colorado Buffaloes in the 2025 season in coach Deion Sanders third year at the helm. The Buffaloes projected starting quarterback this fall is Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter. Salter will be taking over under center for quarterback Shedeur Sanders

Sanders was the starting quarterback for Colorado in 2023 and 2024, throwing for 7,364 yards and 31 touchdowns in his 24 games. Sanders entered the 2025 NFL Draft and is projected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken off of the board. 

Colorado will also be without 2024 Heisman trophy winner, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. Like Sanders, Hunter played at Colorado in 2023 and 2024 and is entering the 2025 NFL Draft. He is projected as an early first round pick. 

It will be a major transition period, but Coach Sanders took over a 1-11 program in 2023 and turned them into a nine win team just two years later. If he could retool a program from the ground up that quickly, there is no reason to think he can't do it again with the infrastructure he has already installed. They are recruiting and hitting the portal well heading into 2025.

