Indianapolis Colts' Laiatu Latu Reveals High Expectations For Shedeur Sanders In NFL
In an interview with Good Morning Football on NFL Network, Indianapolis Colts defensive end/linebacker Laiatu Latu was asked about Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Latu, who played Sanders during his last season at UCLA is very familiar with the polarizing star quarterback. In that encounter almost two seasons ago, Latu had arguably the best game of his career that bolted him into first-round consideration.
Latu racked up an incredibly impressive three sacks in a UCLA win and even more pressures and quarterback hits. Latu was menacing in that game, but despite the amount of individual success achieved, Latu came away with a lot of respect for Sanders and his ability. Most notably, Sanders's ability to navigate the pocket and his underrated athleticism when doing so have been a common critique of Sanders in the pre-draft process.
“I think Shedeur [Sanders] is a great quarterback. I remember playing him, and his pocket presence, just him being able to be super dynamic in the pocket and make something happen out of nothing is what I think of the last time I played him. He’s going to be a great athlete, keep developing, and he’s going to tear it up in the league," Latu said during an interview on Good Morning Football.
The 15th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft to the Indianapolis Colts totaled 32 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery as a rookie. Sanders is already being stamped by established NFL players who have seen firsthand how talented he is on the football field.
As the pre-draft process goes on, the noise around Sanders’s game should decrease as people sift through game film and hear statements like Latu’s. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr is one of the people who have firm belief in Sanders as the best quarterback in the 2025 draft class. He recently shared his explanation for why in a television segment.
“He dealt with NFL conditions. You can win big in the NFL going about your business like Shedeur Sanders does," said Kiper on ESPN's First Take.
Sanders is no stranger to dealing with hate from fans and even some prominent media members. Although he doesn’t address them mostly, Sanders took a moment at the NFL Scouting Combine during an interview. While respectful, there was a sense of annoyance that seeped through.
"When people say I'm not one of the top QBs or the top QB, what are y'all going based on? I did it year after year after year. Obviously it has to be some kind of external hate that you have for the last name, because I've proven myself on the field," said Sanders in an interview at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Sanders is both loved and hated, but the people that have played and coached against him all sing a similar tune, he’s a dang good football player.