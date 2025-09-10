Colorado Buffaloes vs. Houston Cougars Injury Report: Updates On Omarion Miller, Dallan Hayden
Entering their first Big 12 Conference game against the Houston Cougars, the Colorado Buffaloes are dealing with a few significant injuries on both sides of the ball.
The Big 12 released its initial player availability report for Friday's matchup in Houston, and 19 Buffs were listed as either out, doubtful, questionable or probable. The Cougars had only 10 listed, including running back Re'Shaun Sanford II, who recently suffered a season-ending knee injury.
With Colorado navigating a short week, coach Deion Sanders may be more cautious with his injured players. However, the stakes are a bit higher in Big 12 play, and Colorado is currently an underdog heading into Houston.
Colorado Buffaloes Week 3 Injury Report
OUT
- Cornerback Teon Parks
- Safety Terrance Love
- Cornerback Kyle Carpenter
- Offensive Lineman Phillip Houston
- Tight End Charlie Williams
- Defensive End Samuel Okunlola
- Defensive Tackle Gavriel Lightfoot
DOUBTFUL
- Safety TJ Branch
- Offensive Lineman Kareem Harden
- Offensive Lineman Walker Andersen
QUESTIONABLE
- Wide Receiver Omarion Miller
- Running Back Dallan Hayden
- Running Back Simeon Price
- Long Snapper Luke Whiting
PROBABLE
- Safety Tawfiq Byard
- Cornerback Makari Vickers
- Wide Receiver Kam Mikell
- Linebacker Martavius French
- Linebacker Kylan Salter
Houston Cougars Week 3 Injury Report
OUT
- Running Back Re'Shaun Sanford II
- Running Back J'Marion Burnette
- Wide Receiver Anthony Gangi Jr.
- Wide Receiver Samuel Padgitt
- Defensive Lineman Quindario Lee
QUESTIONABLE
- Defensive Back JD Rhym
- Wide Receiver Marquis Shoulders
PROBABLE
- Wide Receiver Devan Williams
- Linebacker Cavan Tuley
- Offensive Lineman Dalton Merryman
Deion Sanders Shares Latest On Omarion Miller, Dallan Hayden
During his weekly press conference on Tuesday, "Coach Prime" shared injury updates on wide receiver Omarion Miller and running back Dallan Hayden, who are both listed as questionable. Hayden suffered a hand injury in fall camp and Miller "tweaked" his hamstring in Colorado's season opener.
“Both of them are practicing,” Sanders said. “Omarion, I don’t know if we’re going to see him this week. Dallan is, he worked his butt off today, he’s closer to being seen than Omarion.”
Miller is likely more doubtful than questionable against Houston based on Sanders' comments. The talented wide receiver missed the second half of last season with a different leg injury, but his current ailment appears less serious.
“We want Omarion to get healthy,” Sanders said. “Don’t rush that, because that could linger with you all season and prevent you from being the best that you could be. But he’s working his butt off.”
Other Colorado Injury Notes
Running back Simeon Price (questionable), linebacker Martavius French (probable) and defensive back Makari Vickers (probable) are the three biggest names to monitor heading into Friday's matchup. The nature of their injuries hasn't been disclosed, but all three played against Delaware last week.