Colorado Buffaloes vs. Houston Cougars Injury Report: Updates On Omarion Miller, Dallan Hayden

According to the Colorado Buffaloes' first Big 12 player availability report, wide receiver Omarion Miller and running back Dallan Hayden are both questionable to play against the Houston Cougars. Several other Buffs are also dealing with injuries.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Entering their first Big 12 Conference game against the Houston Cougars, the Colorado Buffaloes are dealing with a few significant injuries on both sides of the ball.

The Big 12 released its initial player availability report for Friday's matchup in Houston, and 19 Buffs were listed as either out, doubtful, questionable or probable. The Cougars had only 10 listed, including running back Re'Shaun Sanford II, who recently suffered a season-ending knee injury.

With Colorado navigating a short week, coach Deion Sanders may be more cautious with his injured players. However, the stakes are a bit higher in Big 12 play, and Colorado is currently an underdog heading into Houston.

Colorado Buffaloes Week 3 Injury Report

Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) gets sacked by Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Samuel Okunlola (93) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

OUT

  • Cornerback Teon Parks
  • Safety Terrance Love
  • Cornerback Kyle Carpenter
  • Offensive Lineman Phillip Houston
  • Tight End Charlie Williams
  • Defensive End Samuel Okunlola
  • Defensive Tackle Gavriel Lightfoot

DOUBTFUL

  • Safety TJ Branch
  • Offensive Lineman Kareem Harden
  • Offensive Lineman Walker Andersen

QUESTIONABLE

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) stays on his feet to score after a tackle attempt from Baylor Bears safety Corey Gordon Jr. (24) during the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
  • Running Back Dallan Hayden
  • Running Back Simeon Price
  • Long Snapper Luke Whiting

PROBABLE

  • Safety Tawfiq Byard
  • Cornerback Makari Vickers
  • Wide Receiver Kam Mikell
  • Linebacker Martavius French
  • Linebacker Kylan Salter

Houston Cougars Week 3 Injury Report

Oct 19, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Cougars running back Re'Shaun Sanford II (26) runs the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

OUT

  • Running Back Re'Shaun Sanford II
  • Running Back J'Marion Burnette
  • Wide Receiver Anthony Gangi Jr.
  • Wide Receiver Samuel Padgitt
  • Defensive Lineman Quindario Lee

QUESTIONABLE

  • Defensive Back JD Rhym
  • Wide Receiver Marquis Shoulders

PROBABLE

  • Wide Receiver Devan Williams
  • Linebacker Cavan Tuley
  • Offensive Lineman Dalton Merryman

Deion Sanders Shares Latest On Omarion Miller, Dallan Hayden

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

During his weekly press conference on Tuesday, "Coach Prime" shared injury updates on wide receiver Omarion Miller and running back Dallan Hayden, who are both listed as questionable. Hayden suffered a hand injury in fall camp and Miller "tweaked" his hamstring in Colorado's season opener.

“Both of them are practicing,” Sanders said. “Omarion, I don’t know if we’re going to see him this week. Dallan is, he worked his butt off today, he’s closer to being seen than Omarion.”

Miller is likely more doubtful than questionable against Houston based on Sanders' comments. The talented wide receiver missed the second half of last season with a different leg injury, but his current ailment appears less serious.

“We want Omarion to get healthy,” Sanders said. “Don’t rush that, because that could linger with you all season and prevent you from being the best that you could be. But he’s working his butt off.”

Other Colorado Injury Notes

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Running back Simeon Price (questionable), linebacker Martavius French (probable) and defensive back Makari Vickers (probable) are the three biggest names to monitor heading into Friday's matchup. The nature of their injuries hasn't been disclosed, but all three played against Delaware last week.

