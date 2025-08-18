Colorado Buffaloes Dealt Major Injury Blow Ahead Of Season Opener
Already thin at the position, one of the Colorado Buffaloes' four scholarship running backs is expected to miss next week's season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with a hand injury.
In an interview with DNVR Buffs after practice on Monday, Colorado insider Uncle Neely shared that Dallan Hayden will miss a couple of weeks to begin the year. Hayden, a former Ohio State transfer, missed two games early last season with a high ankle sprain before finishing with 196 rushing yards, 132 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Impact of Dallan Hayden's Injury
Hayden's absence opens up a bigger opportunity for fellow running backs DeKalon Taylor, Micah Welch and Simeon Price to shine against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29. Taylor, in particular, has enjoyed a strong fall camp and will likely see significant touches in the backfield.
Welch still projects as a short-yardage/red zone threat, and Price's role remains somewhat murky.
"Our agenda is to make sure that we understand exactly what these guys are good at, what we're good at, and then figure out a way to get them better in the areas that they're not good at," running backs coach Marshall Faulk said earlier in fall camp. "I told them this, 'We're gonna put you in a position to do what you do well, but there's times we're gonna ask you to do what we do well that may be uncomfortable for you. That's where the growth is."
A Pro Football Hall of Famer entering his first season on coach Deion Sanders' staff, Faulk added that his room is built to sustain an injury or two.
"I've got a responsibility to get every guy ready," Faulk said. "If we lose two guys, we'll be good. Not in the sense (of) the talent and what they bring; we won't have that. But as far as the knowledge, the information, and how to execute and what to do, we'll be good."
MORE: What Colorado Buffaloes' Julian 'JuJu' Lewis, Kaidon Salter Said About Byron Leftwich
MORE: Where Colorado Buffaloes Landed In Preseason AP Top 25 College Football Poll
MORE: Jerry Jeudy Shares True Feelings On Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns Debut
MORE: What Todd Bowles Said About Shilo Sanders' Tampa Bay Buccaneers Debut
Other Notable Colorado Injuries
According to Uncle Neely, Hayden isn't the only Buff dealing with a hand/finger issue. Wide receiver Kam Mikell is currently out with a broken finger and offensive lineman Tyler Brown has a "hand issue." Neither were projected to crack Colorado's Week 1 starting lineup, but the Buffs' depth will certainly be tested early in the season.
In Saturday's Well Off Media video, Sanders also revealed that Colorado's offensive line has "got a lot of injuries."
Because Colorado's season opener against Georgia Tech is a nonconference game, "Coach Prime" isn't mandated by the Big 12 to release a player availability report. Only in conference games will Sanders have to share player availability updates beginning three days before kickoff.
Colorado and Georgia Tech will meet at Folsom Field on Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. MT (ESPN).