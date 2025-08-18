Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Dealt Major Injury Blow Ahead Of Season Opener

According to a Colorado Buffaloes insider, running back Dallan Hayden is expected to miss next week's season opener with a hand injury. Fellow backs Simeon Price, Micah Welch and DeKalon Taylor must now step up against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Jack Carlough

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Already thin at the position, one of the Colorado Buffaloes' four scholarship running backs is expected to miss next week's season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with a hand injury.

In an interview with DNVR Buffs after practice on Monday, Colorado insider Uncle Neely shared that Dallan Hayden will miss a couple of weeks to begin the year. Hayden, a former Ohio State transfer, missed two games early last season with a high ankle sprain before finishing with 196 rushing yards, 132 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Impact of Dallan Hayden's Injury

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Hayden's absence opens up a bigger opportunity for fellow running backs DeKalon Taylor, Micah Welch and Simeon Price to shine against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29. Taylor, in particular, has enjoyed a strong fall camp and will likely see significant touches in the backfield.

Welch still projects as a short-yardage/red zone threat, and Price's role remains somewhat murky.

"Our agenda is to make sure that we understand exactly what these guys are good at, what we're good at, and then figure out a way to get them better in the areas that they're not good at," running backs coach Marshall Faulk said earlier in fall camp. "I told them this, 'We're gonna put you in a position to do what you do well, but there's times we're gonna ask you to do what we do well that may be uncomfortable for you. That's where the growth is."

Feb 11, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NFL former player Marshall Faulk during the NFL Alumni Legends Party Presented by USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures at Avalon Hollywood. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A Pro Football Hall of Famer entering his first season on coach Deion Sanders' staff, Faulk added that his room is built to sustain an injury or two.

"I've got a responsibility to get every guy ready," Faulk said. "If we lose two guys, we'll be good. Not in the sense (of) the talent and what they bring; we won't have that. But as far as the knowledge, the information, and how to execute and what to do, we'll be good."

Other Notable Colorado Injuries

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Kam Mikell (18) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

According to Uncle Neely, Hayden isn't the only Buff dealing with a hand/finger issue. Wide receiver Kam Mikell is currently out with a broken finger and offensive lineman Tyler Brown has a "hand issue." Neither were projected to crack Colorado's Week 1 starting lineup, but the Buffs' depth will certainly be tested early in the season.

In Saturday's Well Off Media video, Sanders also revealed that Colorado's offensive line has "got a lot of injuries."

Because Colorado's season opener against Georgia Tech is a nonconference game, "Coach Prime" isn't mandated by the Big 12 to release a player availability report. Only in conference games will Sanders have to share player availability updates beginning three days before kickoff.

Colorado and Georgia Tech will meet at Folsom Field on Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. MT (ESPN).

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

