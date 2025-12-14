Why Colorado Should Make JeRico Washington Jr. a Top Transfer Portal Target
The Colorado Buffaloes aren’t just looking to recover from a 3-9 season—they need to win. As Deion Sanders heads into his fourth year in Boulder, the pressure to compete in the Big 12 is only getting bigger.
With just 11 signees in the current recruiting class, there’s plenty of work ahead. The transfer portal will likely play a big role as Colorado tries to fill gaps and add immediate help.
One area of concern is the secondary, especially at cornerback. Former Kennesaw State sophomore JeRico Washington Jr. could be a smart target after announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal. He had a solid season and fits well in the nickel, giving the Buffaloes a versatile, physical option in the back end.
Washington can cover top receivers and make plays in tight spaces, filling a key need for the Buffaloes. Adding him would give Colorado an immediate boost and help a young defense that’s still finding its footing.
Why JeRico Washington Jr. Aligns With Colorado’s Defensive Needs
The Owls are coming off the program’s first-ever Conference USA championship following a 10-3 season, with much of that historic success fueled by the defense. Washington Jr.’s strong play was a key part of that effort.
He recorded 46 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and forced a fumble. At 5-foot-10, Washington Jr. is an ideal fit for the nickel position, with his physical play and ability to perform above his size making him a perfect fit for Colorado.
Sanders and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston will need more physicality on the Buffaloes’ defense to compete in the Big 12. Offenses in the conference continue to evolve, highlighted by Texas Tech and the new Oklahoma State coach, Eric Morris.
With his combination of size, speed, and instinct, Washington Jr. could quickly become a difference-maker in Colorado’s defensive backfield.
Washington Jr.’s arrival would give the program a versatile defender who can make an immediate impact on the field. His physicality and playmaking ability address a key need, strengthening the Buffaloes’ secondary as they prepare for the Big 12 grind.
Buffaloes’ Secondary Needs a Star as Deion Sanders Looks for Answers
As incredible as two-way star and Heisman winner Travis Hunter was for the Buffaloes, he was a once-in-a-generation talent. Players with that kind of rare, god-given ability simply don’t come around often.
Since Hunter’s departure, Colorado has struggled to find a corner who can make a real impact.
The position has been a challenge for Sanders and his staff to settle. Hodges had a solid season, but the group still needs improvement, making someone like Washington Jr. even more critical.
Washington Jr. offers the physicality, playmaking ability, and versatility the Buffaloes need at nickel and beyond. Landing a corner with his upside could give Colorado a much-needed boost in the secondary.
With Hunter gone, there’s a big hole at cornerback—and a chance for Washington Jr. to step in and make an immediate difference. The right player in that role could turn a good defense into a great one.
