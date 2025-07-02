Colorado Buffaloes' Jordan Seaton Ranked Among Top Lineman In EA College Football 26
Colorado Buffaloes superstar offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is only a rising sophomore, but one of the biggest stars in the college football landscape. After a tremendous true freshman season at left tackle, Seaton won a handful of honors and is already garnering serious attention for the 2027 NFL Draft. Seaton, a former five-star, is living up to the expectations and then some.
As the new edition of EA Sports’ College Football 26 is set to release later this month, the company is slowly releasing the top players from each position group leading up to the big release date. Colorado’s Jordan Seaton was named a top-five offensive lineman in the game, earning a 92 overall grade and ranking as the highest-rated offensive lineman who isn’t draft eligible.
It was a banner day for Seaton as he was also named to the Walter Camp All-American Preseason Team, Athlon Sports All-American Preseason Team, and Athlon Sports All-Big-12 Preseason Team. These are the first of many prestigious preseason awards that the young offensive tackle will earn in the coming weeks. According to reports, Seaton will also be a representative of Colorado at Big-12 Media Days.
“He became the first true freshman to start a season opener at offensive tackle in CU history and started all 13 games, playing the most offensive snaps on the offense. He allowed three sacks in 611 pass protection plays and did not allow a sack in 11 of CU's 13 games. He was the highest graded true freshman in pass protection with at least 100 snaps by PFF with a 75.3 grade,” Colorado’s associate athletics director Curtis Snyder said.
“A Freshman All-American in 2024, Seaton enters his true sophomore season as one of the team's leaders. He earned freshmen All-America honors from On3, 247 Sports and PFF and was the College Football News Big 12 Freshman of the Year while being named honorable mention All-Big 12 and the honorable mention Big 12 Freshman of the Year by the coaches,” said Snyder.
Seaton was tasked with protecting former Colorado Buffaloes All-American quarterback Shedeur Sanders as an 18-year-old who was still learning the game. Now, with that pressure-filled year under his belt, the pressure should be slightly off of him, and he could be primed to have an even bigger season as the game slows down and he also gets bigger, faster, and stronger with another season of strength and conditioning in a college program.
The sky is the limit for the young talent, and he appears to be maximizing every ounce of that natural ability by going the extra mile this offseason to fine-tune his craft, body, and mindset as he’s already earned enough respect to step into a leadership role on the team as well.