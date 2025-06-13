Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Starting In Rookie Season?
Rookie minicamp, OTAs, and mandatory minicamp are in the books for Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Despite having yet to receive first-team offense reps, Sanders has reportedly been the most impressive quarterback and continues to build on a solid foundation established from the rookie minicamps. As training camp is around the corner, the former Colorado Buffaloes star is looking to potentially climb the ranks and become the starter.
“I mean, yeah, you can see them all winning the job, I think, right?” Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said after mandatory minicamp was completed. “In terms of the competition, we’re so early in the process, we’re so early in evaluating it. But yeah, I think we have a good group of guys that continue to push each other and by the time September rolls around, we’ll be ready to go.”
The vague and open answer from Reed seemingly bodes well for a player like Sanders, who is competing for more opportunities. Quarterbacks Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel are also in the running for the starting job, but Sanders is making the most noise thus far. Like Rees said, there is no front runner in the building, but to the reporters and analysts in attendance, there’s no one more impressive than Sanders so far.
“[The quarterback] rotation day by day has been kind of fluid. These days we have probably the most reps to go around, so we’re able to balance them out. But all those guys have done a nice job coming to work and understanding that each day is going to be a little bit different rotationally. It’s an evaluation process for us still, so we’re just working through those as the days come.”
Sanders is trending upward, but his prospective remains clear. It’s not a new development either as Sanders, from the beginning, has held the belief that he’s not out to silence any detractors or pander to fans. The young quarterback is conducting himself with wisdom and foresight beyond his years as he continues to adjust to life in the NFL and under the spotlight that he’s constantly dealing with in Cleveland.
“My job here isn’t to prove people wrong, I prove myself right. I fully have self-belief. What those people say, that’s just their opinion. So, I don’t truly care, they don’t live in my mental space about that type of stuff. It really doesn’t do anything for me,” said Sanders during Cleveland's rookie minicamp.
The Browns resume team activities in July, and when they do, Sanders will once again have his chance to prove he deserves to not only make the team, but potentially be the starter. The rookie is impressing his veteran teammates, the coaching staff, and the media alike on his path.