Jacksonville Jaguars' Star Travis Hunter Ready For Two-Way Role In NFL?
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter has wrapped up his first offseason of workouts and mandatory preseason program responsibilities. The next time the former Colorado Buffaloes superstar straps on the pads, it will ll be in his first training camp in the NFL. To no surprise, Hunter has already made a splash with his energy and highlight plays in OTAs and minicamp.
While still early in the process, Hunter’s presence has also drawn attention to a million-dollar question: which side of the ball will he spend the most time on? The two-way star was primarily featured on offense during the early part of Jacksonville's program, but he made his way to the defensive side in the latter stages.
Still, everyone wants to know how the reps will be divided as he moves forward.
“He does not tire,” general manager James Gladstone said of Hunter. “He’s got a spark, he’s got the energy, the capacity from a physical standpoint to be able to be able to do it is certainly there. Certain game plans might dictate usage differently. Putting a number on [a snap count] at this stage is premature.”
"He's the type of guy that puts it in on his own when he is away from the building. The more he can do and continue to do, that will only benefit us moving forward,” Jaguars coach Liam Coen said of Hunter.
Already a top recruit entering college, Hunter continued his development under Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, and his stardom took on another level.
The work ethic of such a young player trying to make a name for himself isn’t unusual, but for a No. 2 overall draft pick, Heisman Trophy winner, and recipient of nearly every major award you can think of at the collegiate level, Hunter’s drive and determination are rare. When you combine rare talent and ability with rare work ethic and discipline, you get Travis Hunter.
"The technique and fundamentals we'll continue to harp on, but it's really about being on the same page as the rest of the guys on the back end from a communication standpoint and the rest will kind of take care of itself," added Coen, "It's just about putting in that extra time that he's going to have to do in order to be successful to play even one side of the ball at this level. So, he knows what's cut out for him, coming up."
Everything that has been presented about Hunter since he’s stepped into the fold has been he’s a tireless worker, and from the head coach and general manager of the organization, it hasn’t changed. In just a few months, Hunter will be taking the field as a professional football player for the first time, and he’ll continue to be a two-way player.
What happens remains to be seen, but one thing that can be counted on is that Hunter will be in playing shape and prepared mentally for whatever the coaching staff asks of him.