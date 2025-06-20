Buffs Beat

Jacksonville Jaguars' Star Travis Hunter Ready For Two-Way Role In NFL?

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter has been a two-way star his entire football career, and the former Colorado Buffaloes superstar is set on continuing that trend. Jaguars coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone weigh in on Hunter's mental and physical state.

Kyron Samuels

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) jogs to his first drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ third mandatory minicamp Thursday June 12, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) jogs to his first drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ third mandatory minicamp Thursday June 12, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter has wrapped up his first offseason of workouts and mandatory preseason program responsibilities. The next time the former Colorado Buffaloes superstar straps on the pads, it will ll be in his first training camp in the NFL. To no surprise, Hunter has already made a splash with his energy and highlight plays in OTAs and minicamp

While still early in the process, Hunter’s presence has also drawn attention to a million-dollar question: which side of the ball will he spend the most time on? The two-way star was primarily featured on offense during the early part of Jacksonville's program, but he made his way to the defensive side in the latter stages.

Still, everyone wants to know how the reps will be divided as he moves forward.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks on the field during the second mandatory minicamp at Miller Elect
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks on the field during the second mandatory minicamp at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He does not tire,” general manager James Gladstone said of Hunter. “He’s got a spark, he’s got the energy, the capacity from a physical standpoint to be able to be able to do it is certainly there. Certain game plans might dictate usage differently. Putting a number on [a snap count] at this stage is premature.”

"He's the type of guy that puts it in on his own when he is away from the building. The more he can do and continue to do, that will only benefit us moving forward,” Jaguars coach Liam Coen said of Hunter.

MORE: Ex-Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Coordinator Lands New Job In SEC

MORE: Michael Irvin Confident Deion Sanders Will Bounce Back From Health Issues

MORE: Shedeur Sanders 101 MPH Speeding Ticket A 'Learning Experience' For Cleveland Rookie?

Already a top recruit entering college, Hunter continued his development under Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, and his stardom took on another level.

The work ethic of such a young player trying to make a name for himself isn’t unusual, but for a No. 2 overall draft pick, Heisman Trophy winner, and recipient of nearly every major award you can think of at the collegiate level, Hunter’s drive and determination are rare. When you combine rare talent and ability with rare work ethic and discipline, you get Travis Hunter. 

"The technique and fundamentals we'll continue to harp on, but it's really about being on the same page as the rest of the guys on the back end from a communication standpoint and the rest will kind of take care of itself," added Coen, "It's just about putting in that extra time that he's going to have to do in order to be successful to play even one side of the ball at this level. So, he knows what's cut out for him, coming up."

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs a passing drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ third mandatory m
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs a passing drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ third mandatory minicamp Thursday June 12, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Everything that has been presented about Hunter since he’s stepped into the fold has been he’s a tireless worker, and from the head coach and general manager of the organization, it hasn’t changed. In just a few months, Hunter will be taking the field as a professional football player for the first time, and he’ll continue to be a two-way player. 

What happens remains to be seen, but one thing that can be counted on is that Hunter will be in playing shape and prepared mentally for whatever the coaching staff asks of him. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kyron Samuels
KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

Home/Football