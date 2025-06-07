Colorado Buffaloes' Julian Lewis Defines Separation Between NIL, Football
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis is one of the more decorated high school recruits to come out of Georgia in recent memory, and Lewis seems to be taking advantage of his success and cashing in on Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals.
Lewis was originally a member of the recruiting class of 2026, but he re-classified and graduated ahead of schedule so that he could enroll early in college. As a former four-star recruit, Lewis was committed to the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley before eventually flipping his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders.
Lewis was recently interviewed by USA Today's Brent Schrotenboer as part of an NIL opportunity with Fanstake, a company that lets fans raise NIL funds for their favorite student-athletes on their favorite college teams.
"I’m blessed to be a part of this era in college and high school sports. There are thousands of great athletes who came before us who didn’t have the opportunities today. NIL has nothing to do with my college career; football and NIL are two very separate things," Lewis said to Schrotenboer.
"Football is my priority. I have a responsibility to myself, my teammates, and my university to become the best player that I can be," Lewis continued. "NIL is going well, I’m thankful for the opportunities that I have. My dad and my team have done a really good job creating opportunities for me."
While the expectations are high surrounding Lewis in Colorado's offense, he will have to compete with transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter to lead the Buffaloes in 2025. Regardless of his status as the starting or backup quarterback for Colorado, Lewis has one of the highest NIL valuations on the Buffaloes' roster, according to On3.
Sitting behind only Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, Lewis has a $1.1 millon NIL valuation from On3.
Lewis revealed some of the advice he has received from his father regarding NIL and football:
“He’s always reminding me that I have two jobs: QB and entrepreneur,” Lewis told Shcrotenboer.
The advice has paid off, with Lewis becoming one of the more popular high school recruits for his class. Additionally, Lewis lands in a great spot to build his brand with Colorado. "Coach Prime," with the help of Deion Sanders Jr. and Well Off Media's social media presence, has given fans unprecedented access to the Buffaloes' program, helping to grow the star power of former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
Schrotenboer asked Lewis if NIL played a factor in his decision to flip his commitment from USC to Colorado, but Lewis clarified his goals:
"No it wasn’t. It really came down to where I wanted to live and the opportunity to follow Shedeur who everyone knew was leaving for the NFL," Lewis answered.