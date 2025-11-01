Shedeur Sanders Surprised Dad Deion With Sweet Family Visit During Browns’ Bye Week
The 2025 football season hasn’t gone exactly according to plan for the Sanders family.
Shedeur Sanders is still waiting for his first shot at starting snaps as a rookie for the Cleveland Browns, and Coach Prime’s first year without his son at quarterback at Colorado has been something of a struggle, with last week’s blowout loss against Utah a brutal lowpoint.
But despite the rough starts to the football year, the vibes and the love in the Sanders household is clearly still going strong. With the Browns on their bye week, Shedeur decided to surprise his pops at the office. It was adorable.
“No matter the season, had to pull up on Pops,” Sanders wrote in the caption of the video he posted to Instagram. “Family always stands together.”
There’s still time for both generations of the Sanders family to turn the year into a winning one. While the Browns are struggling, it could mean that Shedeur winds up finally getting to take a shot leading the offense at some point down the line. Meanwhile, Deion’s Colorado Buffs are 3–5 on the year with four games to play, meaning they can still reach a bowl game with a hot run to end the season.
But even if 2025 proves to ultimately be a tough year for the Sanders’ football careers, it’s clear that the family will have each other to lean on as they prepare to start fresh ahead of 2026.