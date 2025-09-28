Colorado's Kaidon Salter Puts Dual-Threat Skillset on Display vs. BYU
The Colorado Buffaloes came up short in a 24-21 loss to BYU, but the Buffaloes didn’t leave the night empty-handed. The biggest takeaway was Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, who showed from the first drive that he can change a game with both his arm and his legs.
Blowing a double-digit lead is never easy, but this was the best the offense has looked all season. Sincere Brown didn’t see many touches, yet Salter kept finding ways to extend drives and make the Cougars work.
Salter’s passing numbers weren’t flashy, but he kept the offense moving and avoided any long dry spells. Where he really made a difference was on the ground, picking up steady yards and finishing Colorado’s opening drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.
He made mistakes, but he gave the Buffaloes life and kept BYU’s defense on its heels. If he keeps playing like that, this offense could be tough for Big 12 teams to slow down.
How Salter’s Dual-Threat Game is Shaking Up the Buffaloes’ Offense
After looking at the quarterback rotation earlier this season, it’s clear that Salter is now the Buffaloes’ starter. His dual-threat ability gives Colorado an edge it didn’t have under redshirt sophomore Ryan Staub.
The offense looked sharp early, scoring on its first two drives, and Salter’s legs and arm were the driving force. He kept the Cougars’ defense guessing all night, and the run game was firing on all cylinders for the Buffs.
It’s still a bit of a mystery why offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur backed off the run in the second half.
Salter did make some mistakes, but his dual-threat ability was clear from the start and made a big impact on the game. When he’s running and throwing at this level, Salter gives Colorado an entirely new dimension.
“Sometimes it felt like the moment was just too big for some of our athletes,” coach Deion Sanders said postgame to reporters. “We have to be better as a staff, as a team and I have to do better. We had opportunities. We just didn’t make it happen.”
If he keeps building on this, Big 12 defenses are going to have to plan for him on every single play.
Where the Buffaloes Fell Short Against the Cougars
Salter played well through most of the game, but things started to slip in the fourth quarter. He came out strong in the first, yet the offense managed just one touchdown over the final three quarters.
Turnovers and missed opportunities didn’t help, and BYU’s defense tightened up just when Colorado seemed to find its rhythm. The Buffaloes couldn’t sustain drives, and momentum slowly slipped away.
“We had a good first quarter… they made some good adjustments, and we have to adjust when they adjust,” Salter said postgame to reporters. “I did too much today. Just gotta take what the defense gives us.”
Finding consistency has been a challenge for Salter this season. He started the first two games, then sat out for Staub, and returned against Wyoming last week. That shuffle made it tough for him to get into a steady rhythm.
“Having to sit a game kind of messed up my head a little bit,” Salter said.
Still, there’s no questioning his talent. If he can stay consistent, Colorado suddenly has a quarterback who can give them a real shot to compete with anyone in the Big 12.