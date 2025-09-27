Colorado's Jason Phillips Explains How Sincere Brown Can Become Star Receiver for Buffaloes
The Colorado Buffaloes’ season hasn’t started the way many had hoped, but there’s still plenty of optimism with several young players stepping into the spotlight.
One of them is Campbell University transfer Sincere Brown, and in his first year of Big 12 football, Brown has quickly become one of the conference’s top deep threats under coach Deion Sanders.
Colorado wide receivers coach Jason Phillips joined “Thee DNVR Pregame Show” during the week and broke down what Brown needs to do to take the next step. He noted that Brown’s natural speed and size already make him a tough matchup, but the key will be refining the details of his game.
“A guy at that size, that can run that fast, he has to develop to be a total package receiver, not just a guy that can run,” Phillips said.
Brown needs to tighten up his routes, make the tough grabs in traffic and prove he can be dependable in short-yardage situations. If he does that, Phillips believes Brown has a chance to become one of the Big 12’s most complete receivers.
With Brown’s speed already forcing defenses to respect the deep ball, that polish could be what turns him from a dangerous weapon into a true star for the Buffaloes.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, Colorado had three wide receivers drafted, the most of any school: Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter, Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Horn Jr., and Baltimore Ravens' LaJohntay Wester.
Is Sincere Brown the Buffaloes’ Next Star Receiver?
After losing Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to the NFL, Colorado’s offense hasn’t had quite the same spark. But transfer wideout Sincere Brown has started to bring some of that explosiveness back.
Brown’s only caught seven passes this season, but he’s turned them into 203 yards and two touchdowns.
He really came through against Delaware, recording 120 yards and a score. The best part was the fact that he scored a 71-yard touchdown from Ryan Staub that had everyone on their feet and showed just how fast Brown can flip the field.
The Impact Sincere Brown Has on Colorado’s Passing Game
Brown has quickly become a key piece of Colorado’s offense, giving the team a weapon defenses have to account for on every snap.
Even with three quarterbacks rotating under center, he’s stayed a reliable deep threat. He looks comfortable catching passes from both Kaidon Salter and Staub and makes the kind of big plays that can swing a game.
With his speed and playmaking ability, Brown is quickly becoming a nightmare matchup and one of the Big 12’s most dangerous receivers. If he keeps this up, defenses will have no choice but to game-plan around him.
Brown’s ability to stretch the field could make him the go-to playmaker Colorado leans on for years to come.