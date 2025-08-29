How Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Kaidon Salter's Running Abilities Threaten Defenses
After a quarterback battle throughout the spring and summer, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders named Kaidon Salter as the team’s starter. Salter was competing against freshman Julian Lewis, but the team ultimately chose to go with the more experienced athlete to start the season.
Salter transferred to the Colorado Buffaloes following the 2024 season after four years with the Liberty Flames. As the starting quarterback, Salter has big shoes to fill, but Sanders has confidence in his starter as the season approaches.
Salter As A Dual-Threat Quarterback?
One aspect of Salter’s skills as a quarterback is his mobility. With the Flames in 2023, Salter rushed for 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns. He ran less in 2024, but still finished the season with 587 yards and seven touchdowns. As the starter, one thing to watch for is how often Salter runs the ball, potentially opening up the offense in a big way.
“He’s gonna impose problems to opposing defenses. He can throw the ball, but it’s hard to prepare for running. It’s hard to prepare for guys that run the football,” Sanders told Colorado radio host Mark Johnson. “And we can never appreciate him in a manner that we ought to because in practice, you don’t get credit for running the football as a quarterback. So, we have not even seen as a team how good he could possibly be.”
How Running Will Help The Buffaloes Offense
The Colorado Buffaloes finished the 2024 season with a 9-4 record. Sanders has helped turn the program around, but the run game has lacked compared to other areas.
While Salter may not run the ball on every drive, the chance that he could run at any moment will keep the opposing defenses on their toes. If Salter sees an opening, he can run for a positive play, potentially getting into the endzone.
On the other side, if the opposing team knows there is a chance Salter will take the ball himself, the defense could start to move in towards him, which could leave a receiver open for a big play.
With much roster turnover on the offense, there have been questions surrounding how the Colorado Buffaloes will perform this season. While Salter still has to get on the field and show why he earned the starting role, he has the chance to take Colorado’s offense to another level.
Salter As A Passer
Salter is still a quarterback and will be throwing the ball plenty. He finished the 2024 season with 1,886 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Salter completed the year with a 56.3 completion percentage, which is something that must improve in 2025, but he has had a full summer working with the Colorado offense, earning the starting role.
Despite many targets having to step up this season, with Colorado’s top four receivers moving on to the NFL, Salter will have talented athletes to pass to. Two of the top returning players to watch for this fall are wide receivers Dre’lon Miller and Omarion Miller. The two know Colorado's offensive scheme and can be big role players this season.
One of the top new additions to watch is wide receiver Sincere Brown. Brown spent the 2024 season with the Campbell Fighting Camels, and the senior receiver has the chance to be one of Salter’s top targets this season.
The first chance to watch Salter in game action will be on Friday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. MT. The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off the 2025 season against the Georgia Yellow Jackets. It will be a tough matchup, but Salter has his first chance to show the Buffaloes just how much he can open up the offense.