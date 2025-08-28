Can Colorado Buffaloes Pull Off Upset vs. Georgia Tech?
The Colorado Buffaloes will open up the season on Friday, Aug. 29, against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Buffaloes have a new starting quarterback, looking to make a statement in the Big 12.
With the season opener approaching, the Buffaloes are home underdogs against the Yellow Jackets. Can the Colorado Buffaloes pull off the upset and start the season undefeated?
Colorado Predicted To Pull Of Upset
The Colorado Buffaloes are underdogs despite being the home team for their season opener. Despite being underdogs, On3’s J.D. PicKell believes Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes will pull off the upset.
“I walked into this building a lot of times on Sunday mornings after a Colorado game that I picked them to lose and they won,” PicKell said. “I think this is kind of the week one gotcha. I think Colorado ends up winning this game at home. I think Coach Prime will have them dialed in playing inspired football. And I think Colorado wins.”
The Buffaloes finished the 2024 season with a 9-4 overall record, going 7-2 in the Big 12. Georgia Tech is a tough opponent despite finishing 7-6, the Yellow Jackets defeating the then No. 4 Miami Hurricanes, and taking the No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs into overtime.
Colorado’s Offense To Surprise
The Colorado Buffaloes have a new-looking offense heading into the season. One of the biggest changes to the offense is that Sanders named quarterback Kaidon Salter as the starter this season.
"The kid has a ton of experience, dual-threat, he can throw the heck out of the ball as well," Sanders said of Salter. "He's the guy at this point."
Salter spent four seasons with Liberty before transferring to Colorado. In 2204, he finished the season with 1,886 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. He can also open up the offense by running, finishing 2024 with 5687 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Colorado lost several players across the offensive line, but the Buffaloes are returning offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. Seaton is heading into his sophomore year with the Buffaloes after starting in all 13 games last season.
Seaton allowed just three sacks out of 612 pass blocking snaps. He did not allow a sack in 11 of 13 games, going 10 straight matchups without allowing one.
In addition to Seaton having a strong season, Colorado’s offensive line is large in size, and will help not only protect Salter, but also help form holes in the run game.
Colorado’s Talented Defense
The Colorado Buffaloes' defense showed tremendous growth in 2024, leading the conference in sacks. The defensive unit will feature a veteran group of linebackers, including Jeremiah Brown. The team will also have cornerback DJ McKinney, who can become one of the top defensive backs in college football.
Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston has faith in the team, believing there is enough depth to continue their success. Between the new players and returning veterans, Colorado's defense has the chance to shut down Georgia Tech.
While it will not be an easy game, and every part of the Colorado team must step up, Sanders and the Buffaloes could pull off the upset and start the season 1-0.