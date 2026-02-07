The Worst Part Of The Xavier McDonald Flip For Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has been full of losses and changes, and the program took another hit earlier this week. Coach Deion Sanders lost a strong commit in wide receiver Xavier McDonald, who flipped his commitment to James Madison.

McDonald originally committed to Colorado after following former coach Brennan Marion from Sacramento State to Boulder. That move shows how quickly things can shift in college football with the transfer portal so active.

He was set to join a deep wide receiver group featuring Texas’ DeAndre Moore Jr. and San Jose State’s Danny Scudero. Those weren’t just depth additions, they were impact players that will start Immediately for the Buffaloes.

Morton wide receiver Xavier McDonald has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That likely influenced McDonald’s decision to flip, as meaningful playing time would have been hard to come by.

The toughest part for Colorado is losing a player who was expected to contribute immediately in a talented group. McDonald’s flip leaves the Buffaloes scrambling to fill a key spot in a class already defined by turnover.

Xavier McDonald’s Flip Could Impact Long-Term Wide Receiver Outlook at Colorado

Not only is losing Xavier McDonald a tough blow for this season, but he was also a player who could have fit with the program long-term. With Danny Scudero and DeAndre Moore Jr. providing experience this season, McDonald likely would have redshirted and learned from them.

Another player ahead of him on the depth chart is Miami (OH) transfer Kam Perry, which would have limited McDonald’s playing time.

The crowded room of transfers likely played a role in his decision. By flipping to the Dukes, McDonald chose a program where he could see the field sooner while still thinking long-term.

The worst part is that McDonald could have developed into a long-term starter, providing stability for the wide receiver room. With Sanders and his staff opting for “win-now” transfers like Scudero, Perry, and Moore Jr., the Buffaloes lose a potential building block for the future.

McDonald’s departure highlights the challenge of balancing immediate contributors with players who could anchor the program for years to come.

McDonald’s Move to Sun Belt Highlights Recruiting Struggles for Deion Sanders

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Losing McDonald to a bigger program is understandable, but leaving the Buffaloes for a Sun Belt team that just lost its coach is concerning. The Big 12 offers plenty of exposure, making Colorado a stronger long-term option.

James Madison is reeling after coach Bob Chesney and several key players left through the transfer portal, which could actually leave the Buffaloes in a better position next season.

The Dukes hired former Florida Gators coach Billy Napier to replace Chesney, but his history of developing wide receivers isn’t exactly proven. That’s what makes losing McDonald such a tough blow for Colorado.

For the Buffaloes, his departure is more than just a missed recruit—it’s a warning about how quickly top talent can slip away. The flip highlights the pressure on Sanders to not only win now but also build a program that players want to stay in for the long term.