Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Target Christian Ward Sets Commitment Date
Three-star wide receiver Christian Ward is one of the top remaining recruits from the class of 2026, and he will be announcing his commitment on Sept. 24 as he decides between the Colorado Buffaloes, Arizona State Sun Devils, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Michigan Wolverines.
Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Ward is the No. 681 recruit in the nation, the No. 105 wide receiver, and the No. 81 player from Florida. While from Florida, Martin plays high school football at the IMG Academy in Georgia. Ahead of his commitment date, Ward released his top four schools.
Colorado Buffaloes In Good Standing With Ward?
Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have been heavily targeting Ward, hosting him for a visit during the program’s win over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens. Colorado clinched their first win of the season and helped boost their standing with Ward.
Ward revealed on his social media that the Colorado Buffaloes are one of his top four finalists ahead of announcing his commitment. The other three schools he is choosing between are the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Michigan Wolverines, and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
After Ward’s visit with the Buffaloes, he spoke to On3 about what stands out the most about the Colorado Buffaloes.
“What excites me the most is the chance to be part of something special they’re building. Coach Prime and his staff bring a different kind of intensity and belief, and the idea of being coached at that level and competing with guys who all want to be great really motivates me,” Ward told On3.
MORE: Was Ice Cube’s Visit to Colorado Buffaloes Practice a Distraction or Motivation?
MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals What He Has Learned About Colorado Buffaloes Through Three Games
MORE: Shilo Sanders, Deion's Son, Returns To YouTube After NFL Release
“It was a good visit. I got to see the facilities, spend time with the staff, and just get a feel for what life would be like there. The energy around the program is real, and being on campus makes that even clearer,” Ward continued.
While Colorado did not offer Ward until July 17, the program has prioritized him and has done enough to land in his top four. Aside from the program's coaching staff, Ward attends the alma mater of Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis. The chance to have his former high school quarterback pass him the ball is something that could push Colorado past the other programs.
Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Class of 2026
The Colorado Buffaloes have received just 11 commitments from the recruiting class of 2026. While Colorado has not prioritized high school recruiting in the Sanders era, the Buffaloes have a need at wide receiver.
Colorado’s class of 2026 ranks No. 68 in the nation and No. 16 in the Big 12. Notably, the Buffaloes have not received a commitment from a wide receiver recruit, making Ward’s recruitment much more important if he chooses Colorado.
The lone pass-catching recruit for Colorado is three-star tight end Gavin Mueller. With the Buffaloes starting the season with a 1-2 record, programs have been pushing to flip Mueller’s commitment, and Colorado may need to add a pass catcher to its class of 2026.
Ward will announce his commitment on Sept. 24 at 10:30 a.m. MT.