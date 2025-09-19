Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Target Christian Ward Sets Commitment Date

Three-star recruit Christian Ward is one of the top available wide receivers from the class of 2026. Ward recently announced his commitment date and his top four programs. Can the Colorado Buffaloes land Ward over the Michigan Wolverines, Arizona State Sun Devils, and the Alabama Crimson Tide?

Angela Miele

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

Three-star wide receiver Christian Ward is one of the top remaining recruits from the class of 2026, and he will be announcing his commitment on Sept. 24 as he decides between the Colorado Buffaloes, Arizona State Sun Devils, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Michigan Wolverines.

Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Ward is the No. 681 recruit in the nation, the No. 105 wide receiver, and the No. 81 player from Florida. While from Florida, Martin plays high school football at the IMG Academy in Georgia. Ahead of his commitment date, Ward released his top four schools.

Colorado Buffaloes In Good Standing With Ward?

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Christian Ward Recruiting Commitment Michigan Wolverines Alabama Crimson Tide Arizona State
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have been heavily targeting Ward, hosting him for a visit during the program’s win over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens. Colorado clinched their first win of the season and helped boost their standing with Ward.

Ward revealed on his social media that the Colorado Buffaloes are one of his top four finalists ahead of announcing his commitment. The other three schools he is choosing between are the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Michigan Wolverines, and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Christian Ward Recruiting Commitment Michigan Wolverines Alabama Crimson Tide Arizona State
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

After Ward’s visit with the Buffaloes, he spoke to On3 about what stands out the most about the Colorado Buffaloes.

“What excites me the most is the chance to be part of something special they’re building. Coach Prime and his staff bring a different kind of intensity and belief, and the idea of being coached at that level and competing with guys who all want to be great really motivates me,” Ward told On3

MORE: Was Ice Cube’s Visit to Colorado Buffaloes Practice a Distraction or Motivation?

MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals What He Has Learned About Colorado Buffaloes Through Three Games

MORE: Shilo Sanders, Deion's Son, Returns To YouTube After NFL Release

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Christian Ward Recruiting Commitment Michigan Wolverines Alabama Crimson Tide Arizona State
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“It was a good visit. I got to see the facilities, spend time with the staff, and just get a feel for what life would be like there. The energy around the program is real, and being on campus makes that even clearer,” Ward continued.

While Colorado did not offer Ward until July 17, the program has prioritized him and has done enough to land in his top four. Aside from the program's coaching staff, Ward attends the alma mater of Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis. The chance to have his former high school quarterback pass him the ball is something that could push Colorado past the other programs.

Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Class of 2026

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Christian Ward Recruiting Commitment Michigan Wolverines Alabama Crimson Tide Arizona State
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes have received just 11 commitments from the recruiting class of 2026. While Colorado has not prioritized high school recruiting in the Sanders era, the Buffaloes have a need at wide receiver.

Colorado’s class of 2026 ranks No. 68 in the nation and No. 16 in the Big 12. Notably, the Buffaloes have not received a commitment from a wide receiver recruit, making Ward’s recruitment much more important if he chooses Colorado.

The lone pass-catching recruit for Colorado is three-star tight end Gavin Mueller. With the Buffaloes starting the season with a 1-2 record, programs have been pushing to flip Mueller’s commitment, and Colorado may need to add a pass catcher to its class of 2026.

Ward will announce his commitment on Sept. 24 at 10:30 a.m. MT.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/Football