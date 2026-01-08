Colorado Lands Elite Transfer Cornerback From Notre Dame

The Colorado Buffaloes are off to a strong start this offseason in the transfer portal as they work to overhaul much of the roster. After a defensive unit lost more than 20 players to the portal, coach Deion Sanders and his staff have made rebuilding that side of the ball a clear priority.

Colorado added another piece to that effort Wednesday afternoon with the commitment of former Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Cree Thomas. A four star recruit in last year’s class, he arrives in Boulder with four years of eligibility remaining and immediate opportunity.

The secondary, in particular, needed attention after the departures of multiple young and promising defensive backs. Losing players like Noah King, Tyrecus Davis and DJ McKinney left the Buffaloes searching for both depth and long term answers on the back end.

Notre Dame cornerback Cree Thomas (20) during a Notre Dame football spring practice at Irish Athletic Center on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas has a legitimate chance to compete for a starting role right away, as the secondary is undergoing a full reset.

He profiles as an outside corner and brings a blend of size and upside that Colorado was missing. If he can turn his recruiting pedigree into consistent production, Thomas could quickly become a foundational piece as the Buffaloes reshape their defense over the next few seasons.

MORE: Why Deion Sanders To Cleveland Isn’t As Far-Fetched As It Sounds

MORE: Urban Meyer Sends Strong Message About Colorado New Athletic Director

MORE: Colorado Receiver Leaves Amid Deion Sanders' Transfer Portal Overhaul

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

What Makes Cree Thomas an Intriguing Fit for the Colorado Buffaloes

Notre Dame corner back Cree Thomas during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanders and his staff have a lot of work ahead this offseason, but landing Thomas was a major win for the program. With the entire secondary needing a rebuild, Thomas’ four years of eligibility make him a key developmental piece moving forward.

At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, he has the size to step in on the outside and replace McKinney next season. As a four-star recruit in last year’s recruiting class, Thomas projects to be more than a short-term solution.

He has the potential to develop into a long-term cornerstone for Colorado’s secondary.

If Thomas can turn his experience into consistent on-field production, he could provide the Buffaloes with much-needed stability at cornerback. With the right development, Colorado may finally have a long-term answer in the secondary.

Why Colorado’s Secondary Was a Major Focus This Offseason for Deion Sanders

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

As special as two way star and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter was for the Buffaloes, replacing his impact was never going to be simple. Players with that kind of rare versatility don’t come around often, and his departure for the NFL Draft left a clear void at cornerback.

Since Hunter left for the NFL Draft, settling the position has been an ongoing challenge for Sanders and his staff. There have been flashes of promise, but the secondary has lacked a true difference maker, making the need at corner increasingly obvious.

That issue only intensified this offseason when Colorado saw its entire secondary enter the transfer portal. Instead of simply filling one major hole, Sanders and his staff were forced to start over yet again while trying to stabilize the back end of the defense.

That’s where Thomas enters the picture as a particularly intriguing addition.

He brings the size, physicality and versatility Colorado has been missing, along with experience from Marcus Freeman’s program at Notre Dame, a place known for developing young defensive backs.

He’s a strong fit and now will join another transfer portal additions that include James Madison’s Justin Eaglin. Both of them could be the Buffaloes starting cornerbacks next season as they look to improve the secondary.

If they can adjust quickly, Colorado may finally find some needed stability on the outside. That progress would go a long way in determining how much the Buffaloes’ defense improves next season.