Incoming Colorado Transfer Receiver Reveals Travis Hunter’s Phone Call
The Colorado Buffaloes landed former Miami (OH) Redhawks wide receiver Kam Perry in the transfer portal this week. Perry is one of 15 players that have transferred to Colorado so far this offseason.
Perry went on “DNVR Buffs” to talk about going to Colorado and how former Buffalo Travis Hunter called him while he was on his Boulder visit.
Travis Hunter Calls Kam Perry During Boulder Visit
Colorado will be the third stop of Perry’s collegiate career after spending 2024-2025 at Miami (OH) and 2022-2023 at Indiana. In his four seasons, Perry has totaled 56 receptions for 1,164 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. Perry was rated as a three-star transfer per 247Sports this year. He will look to become the next star Colorado wide receiver.
After entering the portal, Perry went on a visit to Boulder and posted it. 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter did not take long to call up Perry.
“Trav and I played seven-on-seven together with Cam Newton’s team. When I posted that I was at Boulder, that was probably the first person to call me,” Perry said. “I had previously talked to LaJohntay (Wester) a couple weeks ago.”
Perry was asked what Hunter told Perry when he made the call to him.
“‘Sko Buffs, baby,'” Perry said Hunter told him.
“I’m pretty sure they’re going to be very happy to hear I’m going to be playing in Boulder,” Perry said.”
Colorado Wide Receivers in NFL
There were three Colorado Buffaloes wide receivers selected in the 2025 NFL Draft; Travis Hunter by the Jacksonville Jaguars, LaJohntay Wester by the Baltimore Ravens, and Jimmy Horn Jr. by the Carolina Panthers.
Hunter was the under the spotlight the most as he had just won the Heisman Trophy and was selected No. 2 overall for his skillset not only a wide receiver, but as a cornerback. Unfortunately for Hunter, his rookie season was cut short after suffering a torn LCL in early November, ending is season. Hunter’s Jaguars have become one of the hottest teams in the NFL heading into the NFL Playoffs as the No. 3 seed with a record of 13-4.
Jester spent a majority of his rookie season returning kicks for the Ravens. Horn had 11 receptions for 108 yards with the Panthers.
2026 Season Outlook For Perry
For Perry, signs are pointing towards his starting quarterback in 2026 being Julian Lewis. Lewis signed with the Buffaloes as one of their highest rated recruits in the class of 2025. He played in four games as a freshman, throwing for 589 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
Lewis showed promise in his time under center for Colorado last season. The Buffs hope he can carry that over and improve in 2026. Perry should be a top target of his.
