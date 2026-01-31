Deion Sanders Sparks Position Battle At Colorado Slot Receiver

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has centered on surrounding redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis with as much talent as possible. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff have made that a priority, completely revamping the wide receiver unit.

The overhaul became necessary after losing junior Omarion Miller and sophomore Dre’lon Miller to the transfer portal.

The Buffaloes didn’t just fill the gaps as they made impactful additions of their own to improve the offense. Sanders may have now assembled arguably the most talented receiving room the program has seen since his arrival in Boulder.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Among the newcomers are San Jose State’s Danny Scudero and Miami (OH)’s Kam Perry, both brought in through the transfer portal. Each primarily plays the slot, which sets up a compelling battle for playing time this fall.

That competition should raise the unit’s ceiling, pushing players to stand out during the offseason and fall camp. With added versatility and proven playmakers, the Buffaloes now have the firepower to take a meaningful step forward in the Big 12 next season.

Breaking Down Danny Scudero and Kam Perry’s Roles in Colorado’s Offense

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Figuring out the Buffaloes’ wide receiver room could be tricky in a “Go-Go” offense built around the run. Scudero has been the most productive pass catcher and has shown he can line up both inside and outside, giving the offense some versatility.

Perry could be a natural fit in the slot, especially with Scudero’s route-running ability commanding attention. The Buffaloes will also be adding Sacramento State speedster Ernest Campbell for certain packages.

The former RedHawk put together an impressive season with 43 receptions for 976 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 22.7 yards per catch. A true vertical threat, he gives the Buffaloes another weapon to stretch the field.

Their different skill sets give coach Sanders plenty of options to keep defenses off balance.

With multiple playmakers competing for targets, the wide receiver room is shaping up to be both dynamic and versatile. How Sanders chooses to deploy Scudero and Perry could ultimately define the Buffaloes’ passing attack next season.

Slot Might Fit, But Danny Scudero’s Speed Excels on the Outside

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) runs in for the touchdown after the catch against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Scudero may fit the profile of a slot receiver, but he’s Colorado’s most dangerous wideout. He makes plays in space, turning short passes into long gains and giving the offense the kind of explosiveness it sometimes missed last year.

Even with Perry in the slot, Scudero is just as dangerous outside or rotated inside to create mismatches. That versatility gives Sanders and offensive coordinator Brennan Marion plenty of ways to keep defenses guessing.

Marion’s offense leans on the run, but it works best when it has playmakers who can stretch the field. Scudero’s speed, hands, and field awareness make him a perfect fit, forcing defenses to respect every part of the field and opening things up for his teammates.

After a breakout season at San Jose State with 88 catches for 1,291 yards and 10 touchdowns, he’s proven he can dominate against any coverage. This season, Scudero is poised to be the Buffaloes’ go-to weapon and a defining piece of their passing attack.