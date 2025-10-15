Colorado Buffaloes New Betting Odds To Win Big 12, National Championship
The Colorado Buffaloes are heading into their bye week with a 3-4 record, going 1-3 in Big 12 conference play. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes had a rough start to the season, but are looking to end the final five games on a high note.
With the second half of the college football season here, the Colorado Buffaloes' betting odds for the remainder of the season have shifted based on their record and overall performance.
Colorado Buffaloes’ Postseason Betting Odds
After falling to a 3-4 record, the Colorado Buffaloes are off the board with surprisingly no odds listed to win the Big 12 Conference Championship game on FanDuel Sportsbook. The Buffaloes have +100000 odds to win the National Championship... a very long shot.
A betting site may not list a team due to risk management or a lack of data... In the case for Colorado - maybe there is too much up in the air for coach Deion Sanders team during the bye week for a betting site to get an accurate read.
The current favorites to win the Big 12 Conference championship are the No. 7 Texas Tech Red Raiders with -175 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Big 12 Championship Odds
- Texas Tech -175
- Utah Utes +600
- Cincinnati +950
- BYU +1400
- Arizona State+1700
- Baylor +2000
- Iowa State +3300
- TCU +4500
- Kansas State +6000
- Houston +7500
- Kansas +8000
- Arizona +10000
- UCF +30000
Two teams in the Big 12 that are undefeated: Texas Tech and the No. 15 BYU Cougars. The two teams will face each other on Nov. 8, which means one team will eventually suffer its first loss.
With their records compared to Colorado’s four losses, and one conference win, the Buffaloes' chances of making the Big 12 championship are low and will take a significant turnaround to improve.
Colorado After The Bye
When the Colorado Buffaloes return from their bye week, the team will have five games remaining. For the Buffaloes to have a chance at making the Big 12 championship, a lot would have to go in their favor that Colorado cannot control, as it would require other teams such as Texas Tech and BYU to lose multiple games.
The one thing that Colorado can control moving forward is their own record. If the Buffaloes win out, they could finish the regular season 8-4 and earn a bowl game. While it is easier said than done, Colorado is coming off a win against the Iowa State Cyclones, who had five wins and were ranked entering the matchup.
In the Buffaloes' win over the Cyclones, Colorado found consistency on the field, something Sanders has been seeking throughout the season. Quarterback Kaidon Salter needed a big game, and he showed how he can bounce back under pressure.
Colorado's win, boosting the team's confidence, is an important notion for the Buffaloes to remember as they come out of their bye week. The Buffaloes will next face the No. 23 Utah Utes.
While the game odds for the matchup have not yet been released, it will be a tough task for Colorado. The game will be held in Utah, giving the Utes their home crowd to help them. Before facing Colorado, the Utes will face the No. 15 BYU Cougars, which could indicate just how strong Utah is.
Utah is 5-1, coming off a win against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Utes' one loss of the season was against the No. 7 Texas Tech Red Raiders. Sanders and the Buffaloes must be ready to start strong and play until the final whistle as they look to win back-to-back wins.
While the chances of the Big 12 championship and the CFP are bleak, the Buffaloes are still playing for bowl eligibility. Colorado will have to play hard in their final five games, which will be against tough opponents. In doing so, they can not only boost their record but also lessen other Big 12 opponents' chances at making the CFP.
After the bye, the Colorado Buffaloes and No. 23 Utah Utes will kick off on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 8:15 p.m. MT at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
