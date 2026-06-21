Colorado Buffaloes Offensive Line Transfer Taj White's Biggest Strengths

As the Colorado Buffaloes reconfigured their offensive line via the 2026 transfer portal, they acquired the services of former Rutgers Scarlet Knight Taj White. The experienced right tackle has seen success against stout Big Ten competition, and now hopes to add even more to his resume in the Big 12.

White may fly under the radar, as he specializes in run-blocking, but he could fit the mold that several NFL teams are looking for by the end of the 2026 campaign. Here’s a look at three keys to White boosting his NFL Draft stock with the Buffaloes in 2026.

Taj White’s run-blocking reputation

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Taj White (63) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

White grew his skills as a run-blocking tackle at Rutgers, leading the way for some very successful backfields. He played both right tackle and left guard, which allowed the Scarlet Knights to use him as a lead blocker against a variety of defenses.

He was a part of Rutgers’ units in 2023 and 2024 that helped running back Kyle Monangai achieve back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. As a team, Rutgers finished third and fourth in the Big Ten in rushing yards during those seasons, respectively.

White is an agile yet powerful blocker, controlling his 6-5, 310-pound frame well. This skillset will make him the perfect contrast to left tackle Larry Johnson III, the dominant pass blocker opposite White on CU’s offensive line.

How Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense plays to Taj White’s strengths

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But White is also a perfect fit for new Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense. The scheme is run-heavy to say the least, so Colorado desperately needed someone like White when it was searching the transfer portal. White’s fellow offensive lineman, guard Yahya Attia, spoke about how crucial the run game is to the scheme during his April 1 press conference.

“Out of five plays, we’ve got six runs,” Attia said. “I love it, just moving the man in front of you, I don’t know what it does, but it does something to me. It just makes me feel great, I love that pain.”

White can fit alongside Attia well, as the duo will likely be leading the charge for Colorado’s running backs in 2026. The ‘Go-Go’ offense will allow White to put his skillset on full display, giving NFL teams plenty of run-blocking film to study when scouting him. If White can carve out the role as Colorado’s lead blocker on most run plays, he’ll have a clear resume to show NFL front offices by the end of the 2026 campaign.

How a consistent role will benefit Taj White’s NFL Draft stock

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Taj White (63) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That consistent role will be a major step up from what White was doing at Rutgers. Although he played a crucial role on the offensive line, especially in 2025, he never started a full season. He was moved around heavily by the Scarlet Knights, operating as a Swiss Army knife of sorts to bolster their run game.

However, White should have the chance to not only start a full season for Colorado, but also have a clear role that he can develop throughout the season. It will allow NFL teams to paint a much clearer picture when scouting him.

They will know exactly what mold he fits rather than trying to assess which of his many hats fits best. It will allow the teams that are in the market for that type of player to be more aggressive when going after White in the draft, and set him up for success at the next level.

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