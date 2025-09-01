Buffs Beat

Jordan Seaton's NFL Draft Stock Rising After Dominant Showing In Colorado Buffaloes Opener

Although he's still another year away from becoming eligible, Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton's NFL Draft stock is on the rise after leading all of college football in Week 1 with his impressive pass-blocking grade against Georgia Tech.

Jack Carlough

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks on before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks on before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Only a sophomore, Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is quickly becoming a player that NFL scouts will keep their eyes on over the next year and a half.

According to Pro Football Focus, Seaton's 89.5 pass-blocking grade in Colorado's season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets ranked first among all offensive tackles in Week 1 — not including Monday's matchup between TCU and North Carolina. His college football-leading performance may have come in a 27-20 loss, but scoring just below 90 against a strong Power Four opponent only stands to increase his NFL Draft stock.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

With Seaton protecting his blind side, quarterback Kaidon Salter threw for 159 yards and one touchdown while taking only one sack in his Colorado debut.

“As far as O-line, I did like what we did today," Seaton said after the game. "Again, there's stuﬀ that we got to fix on, especially red zone. We can't have a free guy coming through that gap on the backside. But what I do like is (the) little things. It's a mental mistake here, mental mistake there, and those can be fixed easily. So, 24-hour rule, forget about it and go back to work."

The Buffs are now preparing for the Delaware Blue Hens, a newly promoted Football Bowl Subdivision program that beat Delaware State in Week 1.

Jordan Seaton's NFL Draft Stock

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) during the second half against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Seaton won't be eligible for the NFL Draft until 2027, but all signs point to the former five-star prospect finding a first-round home. He checks all the physical boxes and is now embracing a greater leadership role.

 "I think it just happens," Seaton said of becoming a leader. "How I go about my day, how I go about my preparation, it put me in that role, and I just embrace it. I don't look at it as a challenge or nothing. I just do what I do and try to bring as many people as I can along with me."

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick recently shared his belief that Seaton could be the top offensive tackle heading into the 2027 NFL Draft.

"He's already one of the best pass-blockers in college football at only 19 years old, a very high ceiling," Chadwick said. "He played his freshman year at a very light 285 pounds. He is now up to 330 pounds. That is legitimate NFL size for the position. That is 45 pounds heavier than what he played at last year. I think Jordan Seaton right now is the favorite to be OT1, not only in college football going into next year, but OT1 in the 2027 NFL Draft."

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

