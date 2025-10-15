Colorado's Pat Shurmur Opens Up About Kaidon Salter, Offensive After Iowa State Win
The Colorado Buffaloes got back in the win column with a 24-17 win over the Iowa State Cyclones. This was the Buffaloes first win in Big 12 conference play. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur gave his thoughts on where this offense is at right now while touching on what he’s seen from quarterback Kaidon Salter and the offensive line.
Pat Shurmur on Colorado Offense: “We’re Getting Better”
Shurmur is pleased with the direction that the Colorado offense is trending. This was a totally new team coming into this season with youth all over the place.
“I think we’re getting better each game. We always point towards consistency. I think when you watch us play, there’s things we’re doing a lot better this better this year than we did last year,” Shurmur said to reporters. “There’s reason to be optimistic with this team…It’s a young football team that’s getting better. We’ll get a lot better by playing together more.”
He also talked about starting quarterback Kaidon Salter, who was been in and out of the lineup this season. Salter played well against Iowa State, going 16/25 passing for 255 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
“I think he’s making more plays and being involved in less bad plays. I think that points to consistency," Shurmur said. “He’s working hard at things and I think it’s showing up in the games.”
Shurmur also spoke highly about the offensive line and the staff around that unit.
“It’s been good…We went out and got in my opinion, better players. I think the guys working with them are doing a hell of a job,” Shurmur said. “I think the improvement of that room personnel wise and then obviously the guys working with them are doing a really good job.”
2025 has been a dramatic transition for the Colorado offense. Shurmur is in his second full season as Buffaloes offensive coordinator and has had to adjust to having a new starting quarterback and top weapons that he had in year one.
MORE: What Kaidon Salter Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Massive Win Over No. 22 Iowa State
MORE: Deion Sanders Gets Candid After Colorado's Upset Win Over Iowa State
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers from Colorado Win Over No. 22 Iowa State
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' MVP Turns Heads In Upset Win Over Iowa State
Colorado Picks Up Big Win vs. Iowa State, Bye Week Next
The win over Iowa State was an important one. The Cyclones were ranked No. 22 in the AP Poll at the time and had they beat Colorado, the Buffaloes would have dropped to 2-5 on the season and 0-4 in Big 12 play.
The upset win in front of the Folsom Field crowd got Colorado up to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 play. A bowl game berth is still not going to be easy, but there is a clearer path now.
Colorado now has a bye week before a road test against the No. 23 Utah Utes on Saturday, Oct. 25.