Buffs Beat

Colorado's Pat Shurmur Opens Up About Kaidon Salter, Offensive After Iowa State Win

The Colorado Buffaloes picked up an upset win over the Iowa State Cyclones by a final score of 24-17. Buffaloes offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur gave his assessment of where the offense is with starting quarterback Kaidon Salter.

Cory Pappas

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes got back in the win column with a 24-17 win over the Iowa State Cyclones. This was the Buffaloes first win in Big 12 conference play. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur gave his thoughts on where this offense is at right now while touching on what he’s seen from quarterback Kaidon Salter and the offensive line. 

Pat Shurmur on Colorado Offense: “We’re Getting Better”

Colorado Buffaloes Pat Shurmur Quarterback Kaidon Salter Offensive Coordinator Iowa State Cyclones Big 12 Bowl Game Upset Win
Apr 27, 2024; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur during a spring game event at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Shurmur is pleased with the direction that the Colorado offense is trending. This was a totally new team coming into this season with youth all over the place. 

“I think we’re getting better each game. We always point towards consistency. I think when you watch us play, there’s things we’re doing a lot better this better this year than we did last year,” Shurmur said to reporters. “There’s reason to be optimistic with this team…It’s a young football team that’s getting better. We’ll get a lot better by playing together more.”

He also talked about starting quarterback Kaidon Salter, who was been in and out of the lineup this season. Salter played well against Iowa State, going 16/25 passing for 255 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. 

“I think he’s making more plays and being involved in less bad plays. I think that points to consistency," Shurmur said. “He’s working hard at things and I think it’s showing up in the games.”

Shurmur also spoke highly about the offensive line and the staff around that unit. 

Colorado Buffaloes Pat Shurmur Quarterback Kaidon Salter Offensive Coordinator Iowa State Cyclones Big 12 Bowl Game Upset Win
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) passes the ball in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“It’s been good…We went out and got in my opinion, better players. I think the guys working with them are doing a hell of a job,” Shurmur said. “I think the improvement of that room personnel wise and then obviously the guys working with them are doing a really good job.”

2025 has been a dramatic transition for the Colorado offense. Shurmur is in his second full season as Buffaloes offensive coordinator and has had to adjust to having a new starting quarterback and top weapons that he had in year one. 

MORE: What Kaidon Salter Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Massive Win Over No. 22 Iowa State

MORE: Deion Sanders Gets Candid After Colorado's Upset Win Over Iowa State

MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers from Colorado Win Over No. 22 Iowa State

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' MVP Turns Heads In Upset Win Over Iowa State

Colorado Picks Up Big Win vs. Iowa State, Bye Week Next

Colorado Buffaloes Pat Shurmur Quarterback Kaidon Salter Offensive Coordinator Iowa State Cyclones Big 12 Bowl Game Upset Win
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his first down in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The win over Iowa State was an important one. The Cyclones were ranked No. 22 in the AP Poll at the time and had they beat Colorado, the Buffaloes would have dropped to 2-5 on the season and 0-4 in Big 12 play. 

The upset win in front of the Folsom Field crowd got Colorado up to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 play. A bowl game berth is still not going to be easy, but there is a clearer path now. 

Colorado now has a bye week before a road test against the No. 23 Utah Utes on Saturday, Oct. 25.

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football