Colorado Buffaloes Players React To Deion Sanders' Emotional Return To Practice
BOULDER — After successfully overcoming his battle with bladder cancer over the summer, coach Deion Sanders is back in Boulder for his third preseason training camp at the Colorado Buffaloes' helm.
As expected, Sanders' emotional return provided a boost to his fellow coaches and players, including defensive backs Carter Stoutmire and DJ McKinney. Following Colorado's second preseason practice on Tuesday, the two leaders in the secondary each spoke on the impact of having "Coach Prime" back in Boulder.
"Having Coach Prime's presence back in the building, it's an amazing feeling," the cornerback McKinney said. "A lot of guys who recently transferred here didn't really get to see him too much. It's cool seeing him and guys being aware of him and his personality and everything, just getting to know him and stuff. I feel like everybody has a chip on their shoulder with Coach Prime's presence and being out here."
McKinney, a former Oklahoma State Cowboys transfer, recorded three interceptions and nine pass breakups during his first season with the Buffs last fall. Entering the 2025 season, McKinney is expected to become Colorado's No. 1 cornerback, a role previously held by Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter.
"Being out here with Coach Prime again, it's just a blessing," McKinney added.
As the son of former NFL safety Omar Stoutmire, Carter Stoutmire has known "Coach Prime" throughout his life, making Sanders' recent absence especially challenging.
"It hit different for me just because that's like family to me," Stoutmire said. "That was a real, genuine concern to me. It was a whole lot of concern, but I knew God got him at the end of the day because he's been through so much in his past with stuff like this. Whatever hardships or trials he goes through, he always makes it through. Seeing him back was a breath of fresh air for the whole team."
Similar to McKinney, Stoutmire is taking on a greater leadership role entering his third season with the Buffs. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound junior transitioned from cornerback to safety before last season and found some success, finishing the year with 42 tackles, seven pass breakups and one forced fumble.
Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston also spoke to the media following Wednesday's practice and offered his reaction to Sanders' battle with cancer.
"I was scared, I think like everybody," Livingston said. "We're talking about a life here. This football stuff, it doesn't really matter at the end of the day. But it's a testament to he was. He keeps a tight inner circle. He was away, and we were working and knowing that when he comes back, he's gonna hit the ground running. That first staff meeting went about like he thought it would — 'Hey, we're gonna do this. We're gonna do that.'"