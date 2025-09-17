Colorado Buffaloes Players React To Poor Start: 'I'm Not Happy'
Players, coaches and fans alike have understandably been frustrated by the Colorado Buffaloes' poor start to the season.
On both sides of the ball, coach Deion Sanders' Buffs haven't played to their capabilities, leading to a disappointing 1-2 record out of the gate. Even more, the ongoing uncertainty at quarterback doesn't bode well for Colorado's hopes of turning things around offensively.
While the season remains young, "Coach Prime" and a few top players shared some of their frustrations this week ahead of Saturday's must-win game against the Wyoming Cowboys. The overall consensus has been that Colorado needs to find consistency and an answer at quarterback, whether that comes from Kaidon Salter, Julian Lewis or Ryan Staub.
Safety Tawfiq Byard
Following a breakout 14-tackle performance in Friday's loss to the Houston Cougars, safety Tawfiq Byard spoke to the media on Tuesday about the Buffs' early struggles.
"For the most part, it's the stuff we're missing on, missing tackles, guys not being in the right gap and stuff like that," Byard said. "As far as identity, you can say we haven't found our identity, but within the team, we just got to clean up the little stuff. It's nothing major."
Colorado's defense has allowed 430 total yards per game with all three levels struggling to find reliable playmakers. Fortunately for the secondary, Byard's strong outing in Houston suggests brighter games are coming.
Cornerback DJ McKinney
Similar to Byard, cornerback DJ McKinney kept his focus on correcting the Buffs' early defensive mistakes heading into Wyoming.
"We just look at the game plan going up into this game, and then we take notes and see what we learned from the last game and apply it to this next (game) scheme-wise and everything," McKinney said. "We just really try to apply ourselves and not get too much in our own heads, but just play free, play fast."
McKinney added that getting off to a fast start defensively will be key against the Cowboys, who currently hold one of the worst offenses in the FBS.
"I feel like we come alive later on in the game, but we just want to start fast," McKinney said. "We feel like we want to be the heartbeat of this team. We go as the team goes, as our defense goes. We just want to start fast and play fast."
Tight End Zach Atkins
Tight end Zach Atkins, a Division II transfer from Northwest Missouri State, was more blunt about Colorado's struggles.
“I’m not happy with how things are going right now," Atkins said, per DNVR's Scott Procter. I’m a winner... We need to turn it around."
Colorado will look to right the ship on Saturday (8:15 p.m. MT, ESPN) against the 2-1 Wyoming Cowboys. As reported by CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Salter is expected to start at quarterback.