Colorado Buffaloes Pro Day: Shedeur Sanders Most Difficult Evaluation Of NFL Draft Class?
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw publicly for the first time since the Alamo Bowl at Colorado’s NFL Showcase on Friday. Without a single testing number or throwing workout to go off of, Shedeur Sanders has been the subject of each major NFL event since the offseason began. Whether the East-West Shrine Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine, Big12 Conference pro day, or even the annual NFL league meetings this week, Sanders has been a captivating topic.
One of the biggest question marks left in the 2025 NFL Draft class is where Sanders will end up and what is the best team fit for him as an individual. Additionally, where Sanders ranks on big boards and quarterback lists has been all over the place despite the consensus thought that he’ll be the second quarterback off the board.
Sanders completed his workout at Colorado's NFL Showcase, showing off his arm strength and accuracy on the deep ball.
"It wasn't perfect, so of course it's something keep you up at night. . . What I do for the most part, I just love perfection," Sanders said in an interview with NFL Network's Steve Wyche and Brian Baldinger after his workout.
This week, analysts have been particularly vocal about where Shedeur ranks and what they’d like to see from him on Friday.
"I'm excited to watch Shedeur Sanders at his Pro Day and I wanna see the ball jump off his hand a little bit. I think Shedeur [Sanders] is the hardest evaluation I’ve had a that position since I got into TV. Reasoning is this, when you’re taking a guy in the top five, top seven, you want physical traits that are uncoachable. I wanna see him step into some throws and really drive the ball," former NFL quarterback and current ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky said on the Pat McAfee Show.
Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com spent nearly a decade as a personnel member and national scout for the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, and Philadelphia Eagles. Now, as one of the foremost NFL draft analysts, he’s one of the go-to voices in the pre-draft community. Jeremiah had this to say about Shedeur Sanders after ranking him 19th overall on his updated top-50 player list, dropping one spot from the initial ranking.
“Sanders is a slightly undersized quarterback with outstanding touch, accuracy and toughness. He operates out of the 'gun and is crisp in his footwork/setup. When he has time and space in the pocket, he throws from a strong platform, showcasing a compact, smooth delivery. He really keeps his left arm tucked close to his body, which aids his ball placement. He relies more on timing and anticipation than pure velocity," said NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah.
“He isn't a sudden/twitchy mover when pressured, and that's part of the reason why he took so many sacks over the past two seasons. Still, the main culprit was poor protection. Despite taking some hellacious hits, he hangs in the pocket and doesn't drop his eyes to see the rush. His toughness is unquestionable. Overall, Sanders doesn't have elite size, arm strength or athleticism, but he can find success in an offense based on timing and ball placement,” Jeremiah continued.
Sanders, who has gained significant muscle mass in the last four months, will look to show off his new strength and drive the football with more velocity at the Colorado NFL Showcase. The signature Sanders accuracy will surely be on display, but the remade Sanders frame and the arm strength will be the biggest story of the day. If Sanders can impress scouts and personnel, he could find himself cemented at the top of the draft.