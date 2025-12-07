Winner and Losers From Colorado's High School Signing Class

A total of 12 high school recruits made things official with the Colorado Buffaloes during this past week's Early Signing Period.

Coach Deion Sanders' class may not rank among college football's best, but the Buffs still picked up several talented players who could make an impact next season, including a pair of four-star prospects. Plus, the hiring of offensive coordinator Brennan Marion helped flip four-star wide receiver Xavier McDonald's commitment from Sacramento State to Colorado.

"You don't develop mentality, you select mentality. You pick mentality," Sanders said after closing his third season at Colorado last week. "It's like two guys are fighting in a boxing match. Who are you picking? You do your little homework. You pick the guy with that mentality."

Check out the biggest winners and losers from Colorado's still unfinished 2026 high school signing class:

Winner: Linebacker Room

Carthage's Carson Crawford signals first down during the 4A DII UIL Texas State Football Championship game Waco La Vega on Friday, December 20, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Naomi Skinner/Times Record News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Jeremiah Brown, Martavius French, Reginald Hughes and Shaun Myers all leaving, Colorado regrouped nicely at linebacker by signing Carson Crawford, Rodney Colton Jr. and Colby Johnson. "Coach Prime" will still likely add another linebacker or two out of the portal, but the future looks promising at the position.

"I definitely feel like I can go up there and earn a spot in the rotation," Crawford told KYTX CBS19 reporter Jimmie Searfoss. "I feel like that's my goal. I'm gonna earn a spot in the rotation... You look at a lot of the guys that are playing for him (Sanders) now and they're young guys. I feel like that played a role in it."

Loser: Rushing Attack

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

While Colorado is set to return Micah Welch, Dallan Hayden and possibly DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price, it would've been nice to sign another running back to build the room's future. Running backs are key to Marrion's offensive scheme, and losing position coach Marshall Faulk to Southern just before the Early Signing Period certainly wasn't ideal.

Winner: Julian Lewis

Marion does have a young quarterback to build around in freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis, and the Buffs gave their rookie sensation some strong pieces. Offensive linemen Ben Gula, Xavier Payne and Josiah Manu are all promising up front, but Lewis should perhaps be most excited about McDonald and fellow wide receivers Alex and Christian Ward.

MORE: Why Colorado Fans Shouldn't Panic Over Deion Sanders' Small Recruiting Class

MORE: What Concerning Financial Report Means For Future Of Deion Sanders, Colorado

MORE: Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Receiving Major Recruiting Boost

WANT COLORADO BUFFALOES NEWS SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX IN THE MORNING? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE.

Loser: Underperforming Underclassmen

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (center) leads the team onto Folsom Field before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Current freshmen who struggled to make an impact this season have another group of young players to compete with. Linebacker Mantrez Walker perhaps saw the writing on the wall at his position group, and others may follow Walker into the portal.

Still, competition only stands to help the future of Sanders' program.

"If anybody's built to reconcile and get this back on course, it's me," Sanders said. "And I will do it if it's the last thing I do on Earth. Trust me when I tell you this was the last supper."