Danny Scudero Could Be Transfer Portal Spark That Colorado’s Receiver Room Needs

The Colorado Buffaloes face a long offseason with significant roster turnover as they look to rebound from a 3-9 season. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff have numerous gaps to fill, with wide receiver standing out as the most pressing need.

The program has very little experience in the room after Omarion Miller entered his name in the transfer portal last week. This leaves Colorado with a pressing need to find capable receivers who can contribute immediately.

One name that makes sense for Sanders to look at is San Jose State’s Danny Scudero. He’s coming off a career season with the Spartans, just a year after transferring from Sacramento State, and his production shows he can handle a bigger role.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

There’s also a familiar connection on staff, as new offensive coordinator Brenna Marion previously served as Sacramento State’s head coach. Scudero didn’t play for him last season, but that familiarity could still make the transition to Colorado smoother.

Bringing in a player like Scudero would give the Buffaloes an immediate lift in a thin receiver room. In an important offseason for the program, adding proven talent like him could quietly go a long way.

MORE: Colorado Gets Hit With Biggest Transfer Portal Loss Yet

MORE: Michael Irvin Gets Real On Blame Surrounding Shedeur Sanders

MORE: Deion Sanders Faces Recruiting Problem After Omarion Miller Transfer News

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Danny Scudero’s Potential Impact on Colorado’s Offense

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) runs in for the touchdown after the catch against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Scudero projects as a slot receiver at his size, but he’s shown he can be a legitimate weapon in a pass-first offense. He consistently wins in space and can turn short catches into chunk plays, something Colorado’s offense lacked at times last season.

While Brennan Marion’s “Go-Go” scheme is built around the run game, it still requires explosive pass catchers to keep defenses honest. The offense works best when it can stretch the field horizontally and vertically, creating room for playmakers to operate in space.

That’s where the need around quarterback Julian Lewis becomes critical. Sanders must surround Lewis with reliable targets to accelerate his development, and Scudero fits the profile of a receiver who can be trusted in key situations.

Scudero emerged as a four-star transfer after a breakout season with San Jose State, hauling in 88 receptions for 1,291 yards and 10 touchdowns. That production underscores his ability to handle volume and consistently impact the game, regardless of coverage.

Where Scudero ultimately fits will depend on how much Sanders and his staff prioritize establishing the run versus spreading the field.

If Colorado leans into spacing and allows Lewis to operate with confidence, Scudero’s skill set becomes a natural fit. It could help define what the Buffaloes’ offense looks like moving forward.

Competition Becomes Priority at Wide Receiver Following Omarion Miller’s Exit

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes have lost 16 players to the transfer portal this offseason, and the wide receiver room has been hit especially hard. Both Miller, the team’s top target, and Dre’lon Miller are gone, leaving behind a group that lacks experience and proven production.

Colorado can’t afford to rely on Joseph Williams as the lone top option. While there is upside in the room, the current makeup puts added pressure on younger players to step into roles they haven’t consistently handled yet.

Redshirt freshmen Quanell Farrakhan Jr. and Quentin Gibson are trending toward contributing, but neither has established himself as a dependable playmaker. Adding an experienced, dynamic receiver would provide both depth and a reliable target for Lewis.

That’s where Scudero enters the picture. His versatility allows him to line up in multiple spots, and his explosiveness would immediately raise the ceiling of the offense.

The right additions could quickly change the outlook of Colorado’s receiver room and ease the burden on its young quarterback. This offseason is less about replacing losses and more about redefining the offense.