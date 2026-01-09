Former Colorado Quarterback Ryan Staub Sets Transfer Portal Visits

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has been full of roster changes, but the program has found a backup quarterback for Julian Lewis in Utah transfer Isaac Wilson. With Ryan Staub entering the portal, securing Wilson became a top priority for coach Deion Sanders.

Colorado’s backup quarterback position is filled, and Staub has multiple visits scheduled with other top programs. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Staub is set to visit Big 12 rival Cincinnati, where he could compete for a starting job, as well as Ohio State and Kentucky, likely for a backup position.

Staub spent the past two seasons with the program, serving as a backup to Shedeur Sanders and now Julian Lewis. With starting opportunities limited, it was clear he wouldn’t see the field as the Buffaloes’ top quarterback.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Ryan Staub (16) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He got a chance last season, but didn’t do enough to unseat a program fully committed to Lewis.

Staub’s most likely landing spot is Cincinnati, which just lost quarterback Brenden Sorsby to Texas Tech. The Buckeyes still have Heisman finalist Julian Sayin, while Kentucky named Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey their likely starter earlier this week.

With Wilson now in place, Colorado has its backup quarterback position secured, leaving Staub to explore opportunities elsewhere. The move allows the Buffaloes to focus entirely on supporting Julian Lewis and preparing for next season.

Why Colorado Losing Ryan Staub Matters

Staub and Sanders had a strong relationship in Colorado, and losing him will certainly impact the program. Adding Wilson helped fill the void, but the bigger concern isn’t what Staub meant to the locker room. It’s the fact he could now make an impact elsewhere in the Big 12.

He has a real shot to start with the Bearcats, which just lost Brandon Sorsby, a significant blow for Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield.

Seeing him play regularly in the Big 12, especially if he reaches his potential with the Bearcats over the next few years, could be a challenge for the Buffaloes. His development in Cincinnati may also serve as a benchmark for what Colorado lost in quarterback depth and experience.

Sanders and his defense have already faced struggles in the conference, and every transfer like this adds another layer to that challenge.

If Staub thrives at Cincinnati, Colorado could feel the ripple effects for years to come. For Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, it’s a reminder that every transfer decision carries real consequences in the competitive Big 12.

Where Is Ryan Staub Heading After Leaving Colorado?

The early favorite for Staub still appears to be Cincinnati, but it’s likely just one of several stops on his list of visits. If he’s committed to a backup role, playing for Ohio State or Kentucky isn’t a bad option since both programs offer exposure and strong coaching.

For a quarterback, learning under a coach like Ryan Day or a young play caller such as Will Stein with the Wildcats could be valuable. Staub could develop his skills at either program and still leave next offseason for a starting opportunity.

Still, joining the Bearcats seems like the best move for both the present and future. They could give him an immediate chance to compete for the starting job, and he appears to be their top transfer target.

The possibility of Staub moving from one Big 12 program to another is starting to become very real—and it makes sense for both him and the programs involved.

If he wins the starting job at Cincinnati, it could jumpstart his career while giving the Bearcats a much-needed boost at quarterback. For Colorado, it’s a reminder that talent in the transfer portal can quickly shift the balance in the Big 12.