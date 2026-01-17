Colorado Buffaloes' Biggest Transfer Loss As Portal Closes
In this story:
The transfer portal closed on Jan. 16, and the Colorado Buffaloes lost 37 players, per 247Sports. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes lost talent on both sides of the ball, but one departure could have the biggest effect on the team.
Offensive tackle Jordan Seaton announced his intention to enter the portal just a couple of days before it closed. Seaton’s departure came as a surprise, given how late he entered the portal, and the Buffaloes are losing a talented player.
Why Jordan Seaton Is The Biggest Transfer Portal Loss
247Sports rates Seaton as a five-star transfer, the No. 4 player in the portal, and the No. 1 offensive tackle. Seaton was a five-star recruit out of IMG Academy, joining Sanders and the Buffaloes from the 2024 recruiting class.
He has spent two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, becoming an immediate role player with the team as a true freshman, starting in all 13 games.
In 2024, he allowed just three sacks out of 612 pass blocking snaps and went 10 straight games without allowing a sack. After a dominating true freshman season, Seaton entered 2025 with high anticipation and once again showed up for his team.
Even with Colorado's 3-9 record, the offensive tackle’s success continued in his sophomore year. Seaton missed the final three games of the season due to an injury, but through 328 pass protection snaps, he allowed just two sacks and five quarterback hurries.
There was an expectation that Seaton would return for one more season, then declare for the 2027 NFL Draft. With his performance over the past two years, Seaton is already a projected first-round pick. With the chance to prove himself as a first-round pick, Seaton could have been a valuable asset for the Buffaloes in 2026.
Losing over 30 players to the portal is already challenging for a program, but he was a cornerstone of the offense and a team captain, who will not be easy to replace.
Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis is set to take over the team in 2026, and Seaton was going to be a critical player in stopping the pass rush. Instead, Seaton will be finishing his collegiate career elsewhere.
Seaton has yet to commit to a new team, but is gaining interest from several top programs, including the Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns. Both programs would be ideal landing spots for Seaton to contend for a national title and remain a potential first-round draft pick.
Colorado Targeting Offensive Tackles Through The Portal
Not only did Seaton enter the portal, but offensive tackle Carde Smith is also departing the program after just one season with the Buffaloes. With that, the staff has targeted the position, and Colorado has received a commitment from three tackles through the portal:
Missouri’s Jayven Richardson
Rutgers’ Taj White
Georgia’s Bo Hughley
All three players have experience at the Power 4 level and can compete for playing time for the Buffaloes. The Buffaloes' roster will be without several key players from the 2025 season, including Seaton, wide receiver Omarion Miller, and safety Tawfiq Byard.
The positive news is that the Colorado staff is being aggressive in the portal, looking to replenish the roster with the quantity of departures.
Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.Follow Angelamiele811