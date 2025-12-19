Colorado Buffaloes Lose Another Former 4-Star To Transfer Portal

The Colorado Buffaloes roster is shaping up to look very different next season as turnover continues to shake up the program. On Thursday, coach Deion Sanders saw another promising player enter the transfer portal, adding to a growing list of departures.

The latest loss is four-star offensive lineman Carde Smith, one of Colorado’s most promising young players. Smith was expected to be a key building block on the offensive line and an important part of the program’s future plans.

Smith headlined last year’s recruiting class that also featured quarterback Julian Lewis and interior offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden. The group was expected to form a foundation for Colorado’s next phase, making Smith’s departure particularly notable.

Roster turnover has been a constant during Sanders’ tenure in Boulder, but this offseason feels different in scale. A large portion of Colorado’s core contributors and potential long-term starters are moving on, leaving the roster thin and unsettled in several key areas.

That growing exodus underscores how heavily the Buffaloes now rely on the transfer portal to stay competitive. This offseason will determine whether constant turnover can lead to real progress, as pressure mounts on Sanders to turn short-term solutions into on-field results.

Why Losing Carde Smith Is So Costly For Deion Sanders

Not only is Smith a huge loss for the program, but he was expected to have a long-term role on the offensive line.

Left tackle Jordan Seaton could also enter the transfer portal, though he might stay and leave for the NFL Draft after next season.That left an opening for Smith to step in, or he could have moved to left guard next to Seaton.

Sanders and his staff were finally starting to build some continuity on the line for years to come. Losing Smith now makes the lack of stability up front even more painful.

Smith redshirted last season as a true freshman, giving Colorado time to bring him along without rushing him into action. Losing him now leaves a big hole on the offensive line, and for Sanders, it’s less about just filling a spot and more about keeping the line steady as the program looks ahead.

Colorado Buffaloes Enter Offseason With Sweeping Roster Changes

Smith is just one of several Buffaloes entering the transfer portal, joining players like safety Tawfiq Byard, wide receiver Omarion Miller, and defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain.

That’s a lot of turnover for a program already looking to bounce back.With these departures, Colorado now has 35 open scholarships—and that number could go as high as 40 depending on how the rest of the offseason shakes out.

Sanders and his staff have a lot of holes to fill. The Buffaloes will likely rely on the transfer portal to bring in experienced players and keep the team competitive next season.

Adding to the challenge, Colorado has only 11 prep signees in the current recruiting class. This offseason will be all about moving fast, making smart decisions, and putting together a roster that can compete.