Colorado Buffaloes Recruit 'Jumping Up And Down With Excitement' After Offer
The Colorado Buffaloes are big game hunters when it comes to high school recruiting, so when an under-the-radar prospect enters their crosshairs, it's worth attention.
On Wednesday, coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs offered offensive lineman Mark Holloway, an unrated recruit out of Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg, Florida, who holds just one other Power Four offer.
When Holloway received the documented interest through a conversation with offensive line coach Gunnar White, there was nothing more to do than celebrate.
"When I got the offer, I was jumping up and down with excitement," Holloway told Adam Munsterteiger of 247Sports. "I was super happy and grateful that God gave me the ability to be blessed."
Holloway boasts offers from the UCF Knights, Tulane Green Wave, Florida Atlantic Owls, Florida International Panthers, James Madison Dukes, East Carolina Pirates, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, Mercer Bears, Howard Bison and Jackson State Tigers. The Georgia Bulldogs scouted him earlier this year, and Holloway unofficially visited with the Houston Cougars.
The Buffaloes were Holloway's 10th offer, yet could be the decisive one. The Floridian pinned the offer at the top of his X (Twitter) account.
Holloway has already lined up his first career official visit to Boulder for June 6.
"My expectations are to have fun, get closer to the coaches and players, and just seeing how it is up there," Holloway told Munsterteiger. "See everything, meet everybody on my official visit, June 6-8."
While many of Colorado's recent offers have gone down the line to 2027, that doesn't mean the 2026 class is finished work. Wide receivers Madden Williams, Xavier Payne and Daniel Odom, five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, cornerback Maurice Williams and safety Aidan Hall have received interest from the Buffaloes in recent days.
Listed at 6-4 and 296 pounds, Holloway is an interior lineman bruising through one of the country's best prep schools for generating NFL talent.
Prior to the 2025 NFL Draft, Lakewood had seven players selected to the league over a decade, ninth-most among all high schools in that span. Notable recent alumni include Pro Bowl cornerback Shaquill Griffin, defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn.
Holloway now has the opportunity to join a Colorado program constructed around preparation for the pros and teeming with success stories of little-known prospects. Last season, center Cash Cleveland started as a walk-on with zero stars and quickly became a reliable starting center, an On3 Freshman All-American and a fan favorite.
The Buffaloes could envision the growth of a powerful and relentless playstyle that Holloway presented at Lakewood. Most of all, his noted high character never goes unnoticed by "Coach Prime" and could be something to latch onto.
"I'm praised for my aggressiveness and pushing guys 20 yards down the field," Holloway said. "Just being a guy teammates don't like to practice with. But after practice, I'm a great person."
Holloway's measurables also stack up to the elite of his position. His 36-inch arms and 82.5-inch wingspan imply possible versatility along a Buffs line loaded with hybrid guards and tackles.
Colorado's offensive line comes from all walks of life, from grizzled transfers to blue-chip recruits to chip-on-shoulder pass protectors. Holloway would add another underdog story to a program that always has room for one more.