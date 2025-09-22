Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Pushing to Flip 5-Star Wide Receiver Recruit Away From Alabama

Five-star wide receiver recruit and Alabama Crimson Tide commit Cederian Morgan made a stop in Boulder this past weekend, putting the Colorado Buffaloes in the national recruiting spotlight. His visit is a big deal for coach Deion Sanders as he looks to build momentum for the 2026 class.

Thomas Gorski

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes earned a bounce-back 37-20 win over the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday night, but the biggest headline might not have happened on the field. 

Instead, it was with coach Deion Sanders, as one of the top recruits in the country visited Boulder this past weekend. That was none other than five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan. 

Morgan is currently committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It’s unclear if the Buffaloes and Sanders have a realistic chance at flipping the Alabama commit, but the fact that he was in the building was a good sign, showing that Colorado is still very much in the mix for elite talent.

For a program still working to cement itself among the nation’s elite, landing visits like Morgan’s proves Colorado is a real player on the recruiting trail.

Why Cederian Morgan Is a Player Every Program Wants

Cederian Morgan, Class of 2026 wide receiver of Benjamin Russell High school in Alexander City, Alabama, catches a ball during the 2024 Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson in Clemson June 5, 2024. Morgan, 38th overall ranked in the ESPN300 2026 recruiting ranking list, announced on social media X (formerly known as Twitter) Clemson offered him June 5, 2024.

Morgan is an Alabama commit, but he’s also ranked as the No. 12 overall recruit in the country and the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 class. According to 247Sports’ composite rating, he carries a 98 overall grade.

He finished his junior season with 70 catches for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns, numbers that showcase his playmaking ability and explain why programs like Alabama — and now Colorado — are so invested in him.

With his size, speed, and production, Morgan has the tools to make an immediate impact at the next level — and his visit to Colorado shows he’s starting to put Sanders and the Buffaloes in serious consideration.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Inside Deion Sanders’ Push for Colorado’s 2026 Recruiting Class

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

According to 247Sports, Colorado’s 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 83 nationally with 11 hard commits. That puts the Buffaloes in the middle of the pack for now, but there’s plenty of room to climb as the cycle moves along.

The class is led by two four-star commitments — safety Preston Ashley and linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. Together, they give Colorado a strong foundation as Deion Sanders looks to push higher in the rankings and make noise in the Big 12.

Adding Morgan would take things to another level. Pairing him with Ashley and Colton Jr. would give Colorado a true core to build around, the kind of nucleus Sanders can continue to develop in the years ahead.

Some might even argue that landing Morgan would be just as significant as Sanders pulling Travis Hunter to Jackson State and later bringing him to Boulder. 

He also pulled off a major win last cycle with offensive tackle Jordan Seaton — a reminder of the type of recruiting battles Sanders has already shown he can win. If Sanders can spark another recruiting shockwave by flipping Morgan, it wouldn’t just reshape Colorado’s 2026 class. 

It would send yet another message that when it comes to elite talent, no player is ever out of reach in Boulder.

What Makes Colorado an Attractive Destination for Morgan

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s simple: Travis Hunter showed that top wide receivers can come to Colorado, shine, and make it to the NFL. Not only did he get there, but he went as one of the top picks in the draft.

Morgan has that same kind of upside. Imagine him catching passes from five-star quarterback Julian Lewis over the next few years — that duo could really take the Buffaloes to the next level in the Big 12.

Choosing Colorado wouldn’t just mean joining a team. Morgan would be stepping into a team that’s building something special and could leave his mark for years to come.

Published
Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Buffaloes On SI. A Northwestern Medill graduate, Tom has been featured on Sporting News, Yahoo, CBS Sports and other major publications. He covers a range of college and professional sports with a focus on in-depth analysis, insightful reporting, and storytelling that connects fans to the teams. Gorski also is a columnist for Notre Dame on SI and writer for the Charlotte Hornets On SI. With a deep passion for college football and basketball, he delivers engaging content that combines sharp analysis and firsthand coverage across digital platforms.

