Colorado Buffaloes Pushing to Flip 5-Star Wide Receiver Recruit Away From Alabama
The Colorado Buffaloes earned a bounce-back 37-20 win over the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday night, but the biggest headline might not have happened on the field.
Instead, it was with coach Deion Sanders, as one of the top recruits in the country visited Boulder this past weekend. That was none other than five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan.
Morgan is currently committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
It’s unclear if the Buffaloes and Sanders have a realistic chance at flipping the Alabama commit, but the fact that he was in the building was a good sign, showing that Colorado is still very much in the mix for elite talent.
For a program still working to cement itself among the nation’s elite, landing visits like Morgan’s proves Colorado is a real player on the recruiting trail.
Why Cederian Morgan Is a Player Every Program Wants
Morgan is an Alabama commit, but he’s also ranked as the No. 12 overall recruit in the country and the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 class. According to 247Sports’ composite rating, he carries a 98 overall grade.
He finished his junior season with 70 catches for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns, numbers that showcase his playmaking ability and explain why programs like Alabama — and now Colorado — are so invested in him.
With his size, speed, and production, Morgan has the tools to make an immediate impact at the next level — and his visit to Colorado shows he’s starting to put Sanders and the Buffaloes in serious consideration.
Inside Deion Sanders’ Push for Colorado’s 2026 Recruiting Class
According to 247Sports, Colorado’s 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 83 nationally with 11 hard commits. That puts the Buffaloes in the middle of the pack for now, but there’s plenty of room to climb as the cycle moves along.
The class is led by two four-star commitments — safety Preston Ashley and linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. Together, they give Colorado a strong foundation as Deion Sanders looks to push higher in the rankings and make noise in the Big 12.
Adding Morgan would take things to another level. Pairing him with Ashley and Colton Jr. would give Colorado a true core to build around, the kind of nucleus Sanders can continue to develop in the years ahead.
Some might even argue that landing Morgan would be just as significant as Sanders pulling Travis Hunter to Jackson State and later bringing him to Boulder.
He also pulled off a major win last cycle with offensive tackle Jordan Seaton — a reminder of the type of recruiting battles Sanders has already shown he can win. If Sanders can spark another recruiting shockwave by flipping Morgan, it wouldn’t just reshape Colorado’s 2026 class.
It would send yet another message that when it comes to elite talent, no player is ever out of reach in Boulder.
What Makes Colorado an Attractive Destination for Morgan
It’s simple: Travis Hunter showed that top wide receivers can come to Colorado, shine, and make it to the NFL. Not only did he get there, but he went as one of the top picks in the draft.
Morgan has that same kind of upside. Imagine him catching passes from five-star quarterback Julian Lewis over the next few years — that duo could really take the Buffaloes to the next level in the Big 12.
Choosing Colorado wouldn’t just mean joining a team. Morgan would be stepping into a team that’s building something special and could leave his mark for years to come.