Deion Sanders Weighs in on Next Career Moves For Shilo Sanders

Shilo Sanders’ NFL future is still uncertain, but his father Deion Sanders sees a spotlight waiting for him beyond football. The former Colorado defensive back could follow a path into acting, combining his charisma and talent for a career in Hollywood.

Thomas Gorski

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field.
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes' season hasn’t gone the way many people thought it would, but they’ve still managed to stay in the national spotlight.

This time, the focus isn’t on the field or even on former Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The spotlight has shifted to his brother, former defensive back Shilo Sanders.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders recently suggested that football might not be in Shilo’s long-term plans. He sees a different path taking shape for his son, one that could lead him away from the game. 

Deion Sanders Shedeur Sanders Travis Hunter Shilo Sanders Tampa Bay Buccaneers Colorado Buffaloes Big 12 Football
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders believes his son Shilo could be headed for a career in acting, and whether it comes alongside football or marks his next chapter, he sees his brightest spotlight shining in Hollywood.

Deion Sanders Explains Why He Sees Acting in Shilo’s Future

Deion Sanders Shedeur Sanders Travis Hunter Shilo Sanders Tampa Bay Buccaneers Colorado Buffaloes Big 12 Football
Aug 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) takes the field for warmups before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Sanders has never held back when it comes to sharing his thoughts—about football, family, or life after the game. When he talks about his son Shilo, it’s clear he sees a future that goes far beyond the football field.

“Once upon a time, I was gonna surrender one of the sports, I’m not gonna say which one, but to go into acting,” Sanders said.  “And it’s almost like God pulled a carpet out of it, because the movie was gonna be shot in New Orleans."

Though that opportunity didn’t pan out for him, it gave Sanders a glimpse into the kind of path Shilo might take. He sees his son following a similar route—one that combines charisma, talent, and the chance to shine in front of a camera.

"I was gonna be like this undercover cop infiltrating his corrupt police … I think that’s the avenue that, or streaming … that Shilo is gonna go down,” Sanders said. “Because he has that gift, ma … You know, it’s a very attractive personality."

It’s that same energy and charisma, Sanders said, that makes Shilo stand out both on and off the field.

“He’s just fun,” Sanders said. “He’s just a fun kid, man. And I’m proud of him right now. He’s had a couple interviews, couple opportunities.”

For Deion, it’s not just about believing in his son’s talent—it’s about seeing the same spotlight that once followed him in sports now waiting for Shilo in Hollywood.

Deion Sanders Shedeur Sanders Travis Hunter Shilo Sanders Tampa Bay Buccaneers Colorado Buffaloes Big 12 Football
Aug 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) looks on during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders Shedeur Sanders Travis Hunter Shilo Sanders Tampa Bay Buccaneers Colorado Buffaloes Big 12 Football
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Is Shilo Sanders Playing In The NFL right now?

Deion Sanders Shedeur Sanders Travis Hunter Shilo Sanders Tampa Bay Buccaneers Colorado Buffaloes Big 12 Football
Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) watches a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Sanders isn’t on an NFL roster right now, but he’s still looking for the right opportunity.

He got a shot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during training camp and the preseason after going undrafted, but didn’t make the team or land on their practice squad.

Since then, he’s been a free agent, working out and staying ready, hoping a team will give him a call. With his size and athleticism, he’s still got the tools to make it in the league.

No one knows where he’ll land, but the door is still open for the former Colorado defensive back to find a team and show what he can do.

Deion Sanders Shedeur Sanders Travis Hunter Shilo Sanders Tampa Bay Buccaneers Colorado Buffaloes Big 12 Football
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

What Does This Say About Deion Sanders’ Program?

Deion Sanders Shedeur Sanders Travis Hunter Shilo Sanders Tampa Bay Buccaneers Colorado Buffaloes Big 12 Football
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Shilo meant a lot to the program, but he wasn’t necessarily seen in the same spotlight as his brother Shedeur Sanders or Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter—two players who arguably helped turn the program around.

Deion Sanders’ legacy shouldn’t be questioned. Since arriving in 2022, he’s built a program that develops top-tier talent and sends players to the next level—Hunter, for example, went No. 2 overall in the recent NFL Draft.

Even with Shilo’s future still up in the air, the Buffaloes are clearly a program on the rise. 

They keep turning heads around the country, proving it’s not just about one player. Shilo’s story just shows the bigger picture—this program is setting up athletes for life, whether that ends up in the NFL, Hollywood, or somewhere completely unexpected.

Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

