Deion, Shedeur Sanders Get Full Support From NFL Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson
One of the greatest running backs in NFL history has joined the long list of former players who've expressed concern about rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders' place within the Cleveland Browns organization.
In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson shared some intriguing words on Sanders, who spent his final two college seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes before becoming a fifth-round NFL Draft pick of the Browns. The middle son of CU coach Deion Sanders is currently third on the Browns' depth chart, stuck behind veteran Joe Flacco and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel.
Eric Dickerson Says Shedeur Sanders Stuck In Bad Spot
Simply put, Dickerson believes Sanders isn't in an organization that will allow him thrive.
"If you go to a team like the Browns, I mean, honestly, that's not a good football team," Dickerson told TMZ Sports. "I wish they would've cut him and have an opportunity to go to a better football. The Browns have had so many first-round picks and screwed it up."
Dickerson, who enjoyed the bulk of his NFL success with the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts, added that Cleveland hasn't and won't give Sanders a fair chance. So far, that has proven true with Sanders seeing limited practice reps under coach Kevin Stefanski.
"I don't think he's gonna get a fair shot there. I don't because I don't they they really wanted him," Stefanski said. "I don't think the coach really wanted him. They should have fired him, too. I'm not a Browns fan at all, so I could care less, but I'm a Shedeur fan and a Deion Sanders fan."
Shedeur Sanders has yet to see the field this season, but his time could come if Flacco continues to struggle and Gabriel follows suit.
While playing for "Coach Prime" at Colorado, Shedeur threw for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in two seasons and had his number retired by the program in April. Heading into the draft, he was largely expected to land in the first round.
Eric Dickerson Shares Support For Deion Sanders
Dickerson also suggested that Shedeur's NFL Draft fall was partially due to owners' opinions of Deion Sanders.
"I know they don't care for his dad, and I think Deion's a great guy," Dickerson said. "Deion tries to help these young men become men, not boys. I just felt like it was wrong what they did to him."
After beating the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday, "Coach Prime" is off to a 2-2 start in his third season at Colorado's helm. The Buffs went 4-8 in 2023 before erupting for nine wins last year and reaching the program's first non-COVID bowl game since 2016.
Cleveland improved to 1-2 on Sunday with a 13-10 win over the Green Pay Packers. Flacco threw for 142 yards and one interception.