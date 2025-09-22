Buffs Beat

Deion, Shedeur Sanders Get Full Support From NFL Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson

NFL Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson expressed his support for former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders in a recent interview. The son of CU coach Deion Sanders remains stuck in a directionless Cleveland Browns quarterback room.

Jack Carlough

Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Eric Dickerson on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
One of the greatest running backs in NFL history has joined the long list of former players who've expressed concern about rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders' place within the Cleveland Browns organization.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson shared some intriguing words on Sanders, who spent his final two college seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes before becoming a fifth-round NFL Draft pick of the Browns. The middle son of CU coach Deion Sanders is currently third on the Browns' depth chart, stuck behind veteran Joe Flacco and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel.

Eric Dickerson Says Shedeur Sanders Stuck In Bad Spot

Sep 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Green Bay Packers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Simply put, Dickerson believes Sanders isn't in an organization that will allow him thrive.

"If you go to a team like the Browns, I mean, honestly, that's not a good football team," Dickerson told TMZ Sports. "I wish they would've cut him and have an opportunity to go to a better football. The Browns have had so many first-round picks and screwed it up."

Dickerson, who enjoyed the bulk of his NFL success with the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts, added that Cleveland hasn't and won't give Sanders a fair chance. So far, that has proven true with Sanders seeing limited practice reps under coach Kevin Stefanski.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

"I don't think he's gonna get a fair shot there. I don't because I don't they they really wanted him," Stefanski said. "I don't think the coach really wanted him. They should have fired him, too. I'm not a Browns fan at all, so I could care less, but I'm a Shedeur fan and a Deion Sanders fan."

Shedeur Sanders has yet to see the field this season, but his time could come if Flacco continues to struggle and Gabriel follows suit.

While playing for "Coach Prime" at Colorado, Shedeur threw for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in two seasons and had his number retired by the program in April. Heading into the draft, he was largely expected to land in the first round.

Eric Dickerson Shares Support For Deion Sanders

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Dickerson also suggested that Shedeur's NFL Draft fall was partially due to owners' opinions of Deion Sanders.

"I know they don't care for his dad, and I think Deion's a great guy," Dickerson said. "Deion tries to help these young men become men, not boys. I just felt like it was wrong what they did to him."

After beating the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday, "Coach Prime" is off to a 2-2 start in his third season at Colorado's helm. The Buffs went 4-8 in 2023 before erupting for nine wins last year and reaching the program's first non-COVID bowl game since 2016.

Cleveland improved to 1-2 on Sunday with a 13-10 win over the Green Pay Packers. Flacco threw for 142 yards and one interception.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

