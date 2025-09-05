How Colorado's Travis Hunter Could Be Biggest Winner Of NFL Week 1
The 2025 NFL season is here, and Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter is set to make his debut. The former Colorado Buffaloes star has been preparing to play two positions just as he did in college, and there is high anticipation for what he will do in the NFL.
Hunter performed at a high level with Colorado, winning the Heisman Trophy and becoming the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. After proving to be a talented athlete at Colorado, Hunter has the chance to be a role player with the Jaguars right away.
How Hunter Will Open Up Jacksonville's Offense
The Jaguars finished the 2024 season with four wins, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence passed for just 11 touchdowns. While Lawrence did miss several games due to injuries, the offense needs a big turnaround this season. Hunter is set to be a major target for the Jaguars, along with second-year wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
With the Colorado Buffaloes, while playing two positions, Hunter was a star on the offense. The Buffaloes were a pass-heavy team in 2024, only rushing for 847 total yards. Opposing defenses knew Hunter was the top target on the team, and he still finished the season with 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.
Hunter is a natural athlete, which has made him a talented wide receiver. How he opened up the offense in Colorado can translate well with the Jaguars. Jacksonville will face the Carolina Panthers, who allowed 31.4 points per game last season and 224.7 passing yards per game.
While it is a new season and Carolina has talented players in the secondary, such as cornerback Jaycee Horn, Hunter can be one of the most notable players this weekend.
Hunter is a high-profile player despite being a rookie and can take the focus from Thomas, causing the second-year receiver to get open more easily. The former Buffalo can also use his athleticism and break open, giving Lawrence an easy target to throw to.
Hunter's presence will help open up the offense, and the Jaguars have the chance to start the season with a more explosive offense than in the past. With Hunter on the field, Jacksonville can start the season 1-0 for the first time since 2023.
Hunter Can Impact Jacksonville's Defense
The other reason Hunter can become one of the top players of the opening weekend of the NFL is that he could play on the defense as well. On the depth chart, Hunter is listed as a backup cornerback, but that does not mean he will not play both positions.
Hunter did participate in the preseason playing both offense and defense, but the season opener will be the first true chance for fans and the Jaguars to watch him do it in the NFL regular season. By listing Hunter as a cornerback on the depth chart and giving him reps in the preseason, the team has prepared him to play two positions in the NFL.
In 2024, Hunter showed he can play two positions at a high level. Colorado had a successful defense last season, and while credit should go to the defensive line as well, Hunter was a big reason for the Buffaloes’ success.
Hunter finished his Heisman campaign season with 35 combined tackles and 11 passes defended. He also led the team with four interceptions. Playing well on defense while leading the team in receiving yards is not an easy task, but Hunter did it, and he can help the Jaguars on defense this season as well.
Despite not being a starter, the Jaguars know they have a player who can step in and help on defense. When targeted, Hunter showed with Colorado that he can defend the pass, and could be a valuable asset this week if the Panthers are in the red zone. Only time will tell if Hunter will play cornerback in week one, but if he does, he will make an impact.
Hunter will make his NFL regular-season debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. MT. After his success with Colorado and the work he has put in throughout the offseason, Hunter could make a major impact for the Jaguars.