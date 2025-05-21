Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Finalists For 4-Star Receiver Recruit Jordan Clay
A consensus four-star wideout recruit with many touchdowns in his future is interested in coach Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffaloes.
On Monday, wide receiver Jordan Clay listed Colorado as one of his final 10 teams as he narrowed down his recruiting process. 247Sports and Rivals list Clay as a top-8 receiver in the class of 2026, while On3 Industry ranks him No. 13. Rivals also tab him eighth in the state of Texas and as the class's No. 51 overall prospect.
Clay lined up an official visit to Colorado for June 6.
Clay plays for James Madison High School in San Antonio, Texas, where he rose to prominence with his elite measurables and sound production. His 6-3, 200-pound frame, excellent ball skills and two-sport background in track warranted offers from some of the top programs in the country for developing wide receivers, such as the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns.
Both sides of the Red River Rivalry made Clay's top 10, joining a mixed bag of historically strong and up-and-coming schools. Along with Texas and Oklahoma, Colorado is competing for Clay's talents with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, UCLA Bruins, Arizona State Sun Devils, Stanford Cardinal and Baylor Bears.
MORE: Cleveland Browns Offensive Lineman Joel Bitonio Reveals Impression Of Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Cleveland Browns Trade Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett To Keep Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel?
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Offer 4-Star Recruit Committed To Oklahoma Sooners
Baylor currently boasts the best chances at landing Clay. Chad Simmons of On3 logged an "expert prediction" earlier this month for the wideout to commit to the Bears, and Clay told a reporter that Baylor was his top school back in January.
Sam Spiegelman, a national recruiting analyst for Rivals, reported Colorado as a frontrunner for Clay, jockeying for position with Baylor and Oklahoma. He'll visit Waco and Norman in the weeks following his trip to Boulder.
If Clay plans on immediately contributing, both Colorado and Baylor would be solid options. If he aims for a pro career, the Buffs would certainly be the more enticing of the two. The Buffs have more than 150 years of NFL experience on their staff and had three wide receivers selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, the most of any program in the nation.
Coach Prime and company are making a massive push for the future out wide. Colorado is in the mix for nearly every major receiver prospect in the nation, including a consensus five-star in Cederian Morgan, who's trending toward choosing the Buffs over in-state stalwarts in the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers.
The Buffaloes had three wide receivers in their 2025 recruiting class (two still with the team) and have added two transfers with eligibility following next season, Joseph Williams (Tulsa Golden Hurricane) and Sincere Brown (Campbell Fighting Camel).
Williams, Omarion Miller and Drelon Miller top many perceived depth charts, but freshmen like Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. and Quentin Gibson present high-ceiling abilities that could warrant snaps early and often.
Colorado is lurking and could make a plethora of major recruiting moves as the summer wears on. Clay, Morgan, four-star Jase Mathews and others could make for a glimmering future and add immeasurable upside to the Buffs' passing attack.