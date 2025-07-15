Colorado Buffaloes Schedule Among Most Difficult In College Football?
The Colorado Buffaloes 2025 schedule is among one of the toughest in the nation. College football analyst Phil Steele ranked his top 50 hardest schedules for the 2025 college football season.
Where does Colorado’s schedule rank?
Colorado Buffaloes With No. 18 Hardest Schedule
Phil Steele ranks Colorado as having the No. 18 hardest schedule in college football this season. Furthermore, the Buffaloes have the second hardest schedule in the Big 12 conference behind only the TCU Horned Frogs. Here is the full top 20 from Steele’s rankings.
1. Wisconsin Badgers
2. Mississippi State Bulldogs
3. Arkansas Razorbacks
4. South Carolina Gamecocks
5. Syracuse Orange
6. LSU Tigers
7. Oklahoma Sooners
8. UCLA Bruins
9. Kentucky Wildcats
10. Stanford Cardinal
11. TCU Horned Frogs
12. Florida Gators
13. Purdue Boilermakers
14. Texas A&M Aggies
15. Texas Longhorns
16. Purdue Boilermakers
17. Auburn Tigers
18. Colorado Buffaloes
19. Oregon Ducks
20. USC Trojans
This top 20 is almost completely made up of teams in the SEC and Big Ten; 10 SEC teams and six Big Ten teams. Then there are the two Big 12 teams in Colorado and TCU to go along with Stanford and Clemson of the ACC.
MORE: Cleveland Browns Trade Shedeur Sanders? Potential Team Identified
MORE: Deion Sanders Opens Up On Health Update: Sends Message To Colorado Buffaloes Fans
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Predicted to Land 4-Star Recruit Rodney Colton?
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Is Surprising Cleveland Browns Teammates Amid Quarterback Competition
Colorado Buffaloes 2025 Schedule
Deion Sanders will get his third season underway as coach in Boulder when the Buffaloes host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in their home opener on Friday, August 29. Here is Colorado’s complete 2025 schedule.
August 29 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
September 6 vs. Delaware Blue Hens
September 12 at Houston Cougars
September 20 vs. Wyoming Cowboys
September 27 vs. BYU Cougars
October 4 at TCU Horned Frogs
October 11 vs. Iowa State Cyclones
October 18 at Utah Utes
November 1 vs. Arizona Wildcats
November 8 at West Virginia Mountaineers
November 22 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
November 29 at Kansas State Wildcats
The Big 12 last season was one of the most competitive leagues in college football last season. In the final standings, there was a four-way tiebreaker for first place between Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, and Iowa State with a conference record of 7-2. Arizona State and Iowa State ended up in the Big 12 championship game due to these tiebreakers. Right behind these four was three teams with a 6-3 record in conference play; Baylor, TCU, and Texas Tech.
In 2025, Colorado will be facing the three other teams they were tied for first place for last season. Colorado’s non-conference isn’t too difficult, but they will start off the season with a game against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets had a very solid season, going 7-6.
Colorado's win total for the 2025 season is currently at 6.5 with odds of +145 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Colorado went 9-4 last season.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.