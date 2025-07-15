Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Schedule Among Most Difficult In College Football?

The Colorado Buffaloes have one of the hardest schedules in the nation next season. Coach Deion Sanders will get his third season in Boulder underway when the Buffaloes host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field on August 29.

Cory Pappas

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders leaves the stage after speaking with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders leaves the stage after speaking with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes 2025 schedule is among one of the toughest in the nation. College football analyst Phil Steele ranked his top 50 hardest schedules for the 2025 college football season. 

Where does Colorado’s schedule rank?

Colorado Buffaloes With No. 18 Hardest Schedule 

Colorado Buffaloes With Top 20 Most Difficult Schedule in College Football?
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Phil Steele ranks Colorado as having the No. 18 hardest schedule in college football this season. Furthermore, the Buffaloes have the second hardest schedule in the Big 12 conference behind only the TCU Horned Frogs. Here is the full top 20 from Steele’s rankings. 

1. Wisconsin Badgers

2. Mississippi State Bulldogs

3. Arkansas Razorbacks

4. South Carolina Gamecocks 

5. Syracuse Orange

6. LSU Tigers

7. Oklahoma Sooners

8. UCLA Bruins

9. Kentucky Wildcats

10. Stanford Cardinal

11. TCU Horned Frogs

12. Florida Gators

13. Purdue Boilermakers

14. Texas A&M Aggies

15. Texas Longhorns

16. Purdue Boilermakers

17. Auburn Tigers

18. Colorado Buffaloes

19. Oregon Ducks

20. USC Trojans 

This top 20 is almost completely made up of teams in the SEC and Big Ten; 10 SEC teams and six Big Ten teams. Then there are the two Big 12 teams in Colorado and TCU to go along with Stanford and Clemson of the ACC. 

MORE: Cleveland Browns Trade Shedeur Sanders? Potential Team Identified

MORE: Deion Sanders Opens Up On Health Update: Sends Message To Colorado Buffaloes Fans

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Predicted to Land 4-Star Recruit Rodney Colton?

MORE: Shedeur Sanders Is Surprising Cleveland Browns Teammates Amid Quarterback Competition

Colorado Buffaloes 2025 Schedule 

Colorado Buffaloes With Top 20 Most Difficult Schedule in College Football?
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders fixes his cap prior to speaking with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders will get his third season underway as coach in Boulder when the Buffaloes host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in their home opener on Friday, August 29. Here is Colorado’s complete 2025 schedule. 

August 29 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

September 6 vs. Delaware Blue Hens

September 12 at Houston Cougars

September 20 vs. Wyoming Cowboys

September 27 vs. BYU Cougars

October 4 at TCU Horned Frogs

October 11 vs. Iowa State Cyclones 

October 18 at Utah Utes

November 1 vs. Arizona Wildcats 

November 8 at West Virginia Mountaineers 

November 22 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

November 29 at Kansas State Wildcats 

The Big 12 last season was one of the most competitive leagues in college football last season. In the final standings, there was a four-way tiebreaker for first place between Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, and Iowa State with a conference record of 7-2. Arizona State and Iowa State ended up in the Big 12 championship game due to these tiebreakers. Right behind these four was three teams with a 6-3 record in conference play; Baylor, TCU, and Texas Tech. 

In 2025, Colorado will be facing the three other teams they were tied for first place for last season. Colorado’s non-conference isn’t too difficult, but they will start off the season with a game against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets had a very solid season, going 7-6. 

Colorado's win total for the 2025 season is currently at 6.5 with odds of +145 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Colorado went 9-4 last season.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 
Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football