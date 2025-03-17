Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Shedeur Sanders Secures First-Round Grade For 2025 NFL Draft

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to be one of the more highly debated players in the 2025 NFL Draft class. Recently, Sanders was ranked as the 19th overall player on a top-50 big board with a first-round grade.

Oct 28, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) throws the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to be one of the more highly debated players in the 2025 NFL Draft class. Sans pro day and some individual team visits, the pre-draft process has already surpassed all major dates. As the process winds down, analysts are getting to the bare bones with their first evaluations and lists. 

ESPN NFL draft analyst and commentator Jordan Reid has Sanders as the 19th overall player on the top-50 big board. Very few analysts have Sanders in a position like this. Either he’s towards the very top of the boards or not in the top-50 at all. After a nuanced breakdown of Shedeur’s entire college career, a middle of the first round grade feels very much appropriate. Outside of the top-50 feels inappropriate.

What Sanders lacks in natural ability or athleticism, he makes up for with his mental fortitude, accuracy, ball placement, toughness, and durability. The lack of high-end traits make it understandable why some wouldn’t have him at the top of their boards despite the NFL standard frame and fantastic collegiate production, but anything past a mid first-round round grade feels non-football related. 

“Sanders is the most polished passer in the 2025 class," wrote ESPN's Jordan Reid. "He had 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions in 2024 and displayed excellent ball placement and poise, finishing with a FBS-high 74% completion percentage. His 6.5% off-target percentage was the third lowest in the FBS, allowing his receivers to gain yards after the catch."

“Sanders needs to improve in playing on time and getting the ball out quicker, as his 2.96 seconds to throw ranked 110th in the FBS. He was also sacked 42 times, the second straight season in which he was the nation's most-sacked quarterback. Sanders is not super mobile, but his accuracy and steadiness under pressure make him a first-rounder," continued Reid.

With the Big 12 Conference pro day coming this week, Sanders will have another opportunity to improve his footing should he choose to throw and or test in drills. The latter is virtually zero possibility, but a throwing session with his former Colorado Buffaloes teammates could bode well for the All-American quarterback.

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"It's a lot of work on my quarterback coach making sure I'm sharp, and I'm ready. I never want to go out there and half-step. I want to be my best at all times,"  Sanders said at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The next time scouts will see Sanders throw will be the first time since the bowl game loss to BYU, which was a bad taste to leave for most people. However, this is the "How much have you done for me lately," sport. There will be plenty of love to go around should Sanders deliver with his next appearance.

